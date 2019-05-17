What can you buy for €399k in Thailand, France, Italy, Austria and Mayo?

Take5: Manor house, Koh Samui sea views, Salzburg ski chalet, Kilmeena three-bed

Italian find: this three-storey farmhouse in Le Marche is divided into three apartments

Olivia Needham is seeking €399,00 for this three-bedroom home (below) near the sea in Castleaffy, Kilmeena, Co Mayo

Co Mayo: three-bed home in Castleaffy, Kilmeena
FRANCE: CHARENTE-MARITIME

This 300sq m (3,229sq ft) stone manor house with swimming pool, built in 1872, retains period features such as tiled and parquet floors and wooden beams. Near Saint-Ciers-du-Taillon, the house has two livingrooms (28sq m and 21 sq m) with fireplaces, a diningroom, kitchen, sauna, bathroom, WC and two more rooms on the ground floor. Up a stone staircase are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spare room and a separate bedroom with en suite. The mature garden has an outbuilding and garage as well as the pool.
Price €399,500
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Charente-Maritime: stone manor house with swimming pool
Charente-Maritime: stone manor house with swimming pool

THAILAND: KOH SAMUI

This semi-detached house with a sea view is in a development called Horizon Homes, in the bay of Choeng Mon, whose beach is a 10-minute walk away. In northeast of the island of Koh Samui, the house has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with large glazed doors to a terrace with dining area and an infinity pool. All three upstairs bedroom (including one with an en suite) have sea views. Two of them share a balcony (and bathroom) and one has its own. There is a covered car port.
Price 14 million baht (about €395,000)
Agent samui-island-realty.com

Koh Samui: semi-detached house with a sea view
Koh Samui: semi-detached house with a sea view

ITALY: LE MARCHE

Sitting on 1ha of land with outbuildings, this three-storey farmhouse has traditional features such as wooden beams, terracotta tiles and brick fireplaces. Known as Il Poggio, the building is divided into three apartments, two of which are habitable (on the ground and first floors) and one of which needs finishing (on the second floor). The house is near the ancient town of Mogliano and has views of the Sibillini Mountains, 30km away, which are part of the Apennines. The land includes fruit trees, a rainwater-collection tank and a well.
Price €398,000
Agent aegrealestate.com

Le Marche: three-storey farmhouse divided into three apartments
Le Marche: three-storey farmhouse divided into three apartments

AUSTRIA: SALZBURG

This house, built in 1947, is in the spa and skiing town of Bad Gastein, in the Salzburg region of Austria. It measures 160sq m (1,722sq ft) and has a basement with a ski room, bedroom and bathroom. On the ground floor are a livingroom, WC and two bedrooms; on the floor above are a livingroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside are terraces, balconies, a garden and parking. It is less than an hour from Salzburg city and airport.
Price€397,000
Agent riareal.at

Salzburg: six-bed ski chalet in Bad Gastein
Salzburg: six-bed ski chalet in Bad Gastein
