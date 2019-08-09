What can you buy for €395k in Florida, Italy, France, Spain and Waterford?

Take5: Five-bed near Disney World, period homes, apartment trio, Faithlegg bungalow

Take5: this renovated 19th-century house with pool was renovated about 15 years ago

Take5: this renovated 19th-century house with pool was renovated about 15 years ago

 

IRELAND: CO WATERFORD

GMC Auctioneers is seeking €395,000 for Minaun House (below), a three-bedroom bungalow in Faithlegg.

Ireland: Faithlegg
Ireland: Faithlegg

ITALY: ABRUZZO

South of the city of Chieti, near Guardiagrele town, this 19th-century stone-and-brick house with a swimming pool was renovated about 15 years ago. It has kept original features such as wooden beams and brick floors. The two-storey house, with high ceilings, has a kitchen at ground level that opens to the garden. There are also three bedrooms and two bathrooms at this level. On the first floor are a livingroom with fireplace, a diningroom and two bedrooms (one with en suite). Olive trees grow in the enclosed garden. It is in a national park that wolves, bears, deer and birds of prey also call home.
Price €395,000
Agent abruzzopropertyitaly.com

Italy: near Guardiagrele town
Italy: near Guardiagrele town

FRANCE: LOT ET GARONNE

In a village lorded over by a ducal chateau, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom stone house with a swimming pool has original features including wooden floors, large fireplaces, tall windows and a vaulted cellar that used to connect to the castle. The reception rooms on the ground floor are set up in an enfilade: the doors in the row of rooms are aligned, offering a vista through, in this case to a large fireplace in the end room. Lauzun village centre, 100m away, has a boulangerie. Eymet town is a 10-minute drive, and Bergerac airport is 30 minutes away.
Price €395,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: in Lauzun village
France: in Lauzun village

SPAIN: VALENCIA

In Moraira, this 327sq m (3,520sq ft) property with a swimming pool is divided into three homes. On the top floor are a kitchen, two bedrooms (one with an en suite), a bathroom and a large livingroom centring on a suspended fireplace and opening on to a balcony. On the first floor is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with an open-plan kitchen/livingroom that opens on to a covered terrace. There is a studio apartment at the lower level. Outside, in the 1,062sq m garden, is a barbecue area and a garage. The sea, and a beach, are 1.5km away.
Price €395,000
Agent tabairarealestate.com

Spain: in the coastal town of Moraira
Spain: in the coastal town of Moraira

UNITED STATES: FLORIDA

This 306sq m (3,300sq ft) house with pool is in Four Corners, a 15-minute drive from Walt Disney World in Orlando. It is in the Encore Resort, which has sports facilities, a fitness centre and a 4ha water park with slides and rides that include a plunge from a 20m tower. Inside the house are a dine-in kitchen with island/table that opens on to a livingroom with huge glass doors out to the pool; a games rooms with large screen; a utility; five bedrooms (four with en suite and some opening on to balconies); and a bathroom with corner bath.
Price $444,900 (about €397,000)
Agent floridahousevillas.com

United States: in Four Corners
United States: in Four Corners
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.