What can you buy for €395k in Florida, Italy, France, Spain and Waterford?

IRELAND: CO WATERFORD

GMC Auctioneers is seeking €395,000 for Minaun House (below), a three-bedroom bungalow in Faithlegg.

Ireland: Faithlegg

ITALY: ABRUZZO

South of the city of Chieti, near Guardiagrele town, this 19th-century stone-and-brick house with a swimming pool was renovated about 15 years ago. It has kept original features such as wooden beams and brick floors. The two-storey house, with high ceilings, has a kitchen at ground level that opens to the garden. There are also three bedrooms and two bathrooms at this level. On the first floor are a livingroom with fireplace, a diningroom and two bedrooms (one with en suite). Olive trees grow in the enclosed garden. It is in a national park that wolves, bears, deer and birds of prey also call home.

Price €395,000

Agent abruzzopropertyitaly.com

Italy: near Guardiagrele town

FRANCE: LOT ET GARONNE

In a village lorded over by a ducal chateau, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom stone house with a swimming pool has original features including wooden floors, large fireplaces, tall windows and a vaulted cellar that used to connect to the castle. The reception rooms on the ground floor are set up in an enfilade: the doors in the row of rooms are aligned, offering a vista through, in this case to a large fireplace in the end room. Lauzun village centre, 100m away, has a boulangerie. Eymet town is a 10-minute drive, and Bergerac airport is 30 minutes away.

Price €395,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: in Lauzun village

SPAIN: VALENCIA

In Moraira, this 327sq m (3,520sq ft) property with a swimming pool is divided into three homes. On the top floor are a kitchen, two bedrooms (one with an en suite), a bathroom and a large livingroom centring on a suspended fireplace and opening on to a balcony. On the first floor is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with an open-plan kitchen/livingroom that opens on to a covered terrace. There is a studio apartment at the lower level. Outside, in the 1,062sq m garden, is a barbecue area and a garage. The sea, and a beach, are 1.5km away.

Price €395,000

Agent tabairarealestate.com

Spain: in the coastal town of Moraira

UNITED STATES: FLORIDA

This 306sq m (3,300sq ft) house with pool is in Four Corners, a 15-minute drive from Walt Disney World in Orlando. It is in the Encore Resort, which has sports facilities, a fitness centre and a 4ha water park with slides and rides that include a plunge from a 20m tower. Inside the house are a dine-in kitchen with island/table that opens on to a livingroom with huge glass doors out to the pool; a games rooms with large screen; a utility; five bedrooms (four with en suite and some opening on to balconies); and a bathroom with corner bath.

Price $444,900 (about €397,000)

Agent floridahousevillas.com