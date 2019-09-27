What can you buy for €385k in France, Italy, Germany and Co Kildare?

Take 5: Country homes in France, Italy and Spain, studio in Berlin, or a Leixlip terrace

Emma Cullinan RP26 Take Five 385,000 Sept 2019

Take 5: this stylish studio apartment in Berlin costs €385,000

IRELAND

Castle Estate Agents is seeking €385,000 for this three-bedroom house with a half-acre garden at 26 Main Street, Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Ireland: a three-bedroom house on Main Street, in Leixlip, Co Kildare
FRANCE: GIRONDE

Measuring 540sq m (5,800sq ft), this maison de maitre comes with a renovated 80sq m (860sq ft) outbuilding and 0.35 hectares (0.86 acres) of land. In a village close to the Gironde estuary, and 3km from Blaye, the house has four rooms on the ground floor. The next level has a generous entrance hall at the top of the stone-and-wrought-iron stairs, plus three reception rooms (one measuring 53sq m/570sq ft) and a kitchen and toilet. There are four large rooms on the second floor and an attic above, with exposed beams.
Price €381,600
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: a maison de maitre in the Gironde
ITALY: TUSCANY

Sitting on 13 hectares (32 acres) of land, this restored 310sqm (3,337sq ft) house in Monteverdi Marittimo has retained traditional features such as wooden beams, cross-vaulted ceilings and tiled floors.  The house is divided into two. The first part has a living room, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom on the upper floors and two rooms on the lower floor. The other part has an open-plan kitchen and living room with fireplace, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study and storage room on the upper level, and a kitchen and living room with a bathroom downstairs. It is 23km from the sea.
Price €380,000
Agent casatuscany.com

Italy: a restored house in Tuscany with original features
SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

In a natural park, this 100-year-old farmhouse with saline pool has high ceilings and thick stone walls. Casa Los Linares, 20 minutes from Rute, has been renovated and extended with respect to the original structure, leaving original doors, exposed beams and floor tiles. On the ground floor is a foyer with wood-burning stove, a kitchen with marble worktops, utility, a dining room, and a bar and pool room. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with an en-suite and another with a balcony) and a bathroom. An annex has two receptions, a shower, living room, kitchen and sleeping mezzanine.
Price €385,000
Agent creativepropertymarketing.com

Spain: a 100-year-old farmhouse located in a national park
GERMANY: BERLIN

This second-floor studio apartment in Charlottenburg, in west Berlin, is in a block that has been converted into des-reses. Measuring 48sq m (516.6sqft), the apartment itself has been well-designed and comprises a kitchen, living and bedroom space with a parquet floor and large glazed doors opening onto a balcony. Behind the white gloss kitchen is a store room and the separate bathroom has underfloor heating. There is a concierge, a communal gym and underground parking. Check out the service charges before you buy.
Price €385,000
Agent buyberlin.co.uk

Take 5: This stylish studio apartment in Berlin costs €385,000 Germany: a stylish studio apartment in leafy Charlottenburg in west Berlin
