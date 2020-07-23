What can you buy for €375k in Croatia, Italy, France, the Caribbean and Dublin

Take 5: Alpine ski retreat, a home with income in Dubrovnik, an eyrie by Lake Como or a villa in Barbados

REA Byrne & Quirke is seeking €375,000 for this two-bedroom terraced house (below) at 4 Stonebridge Close, Shankill, Co Dublin.

France: Chamonix

An hour from the Swiss border and Geneva airport, this two-bedroom apartment in a ski complex in Argentière has fantastic Alpine views and is walking distance to the ski lifts, and to free ski buses bus and rail links. It’s a two-bedroom unit of around 44sq m with good storage for ski gear and suitcases, and a large mezzanine area that cannot be counted as a bedroom but which almost doubles the floor area of the apartment. The apartment is being sold fully furnished.

Price: €375,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com/French-alps

Croatia: Dubrovnik

Large and fully renovated four-bedroom house in Brgat, which is about 5km from the city and 15km form the airport. The house is divided into t two separate units, one on each floor, and each with outdoor terrace or balcony and parking to the side. The ground floor unit has a big open plan living/diningroom and kitchen decorated in a cool modern style, as well as two double bedrooms. An external staircase leads to the first floor unit, which has a similar layout and style. In all the house has just over 160sq m of living space.

Price: €375,000
Agent: savills.com

Italy: Lake Como

You don’t get all of this palazzo on the shores of Lake Como with its swimming pool and direct access the shoreline, just the top floor where a renovated loft apartment has 85sq m of living space with two double bedrooms and an open plan livingroom and kitchen with impressive criss-cross beams and a birds eye views of the lake. The apartment is being sold fully furnished and owners can keep a boat thanks to the property’s private mooring facilities. It’s located in the village of Lenno, about 27km north of Como town and about an hour from Milan airports.

Price: €380,000
Agent: casatravella.com

Caribbean: Barbados

One of eight villas in a small scheme called Porters Court on the sheltered west coast of the island, close to the beach and about 3km from the swish Irish owned Sandy Lane Hotel. The two-bedroom house is built in traditional Bajan style with shuttered windows, timbered floors, beamed ceilings and a wrap-around verandah complete with hammock overlooking the resort’s swimming pool. The 111sq m house is being sold fully furnished and is normally rented out for up to 30 weeks a year according the selling agent.

Price: €383,480
Agent: hardingsinternational.com

