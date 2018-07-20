What can you buy for €325k in Spain, Italy, Thailand, France and Cork?

Take 5: properties in Valencia, Rome, Koh Samui, the Vendée and Bishopstown
Number 51 Uam Var Avenue, Bishopstown, Co Cork  
Bowe Property Ballincollig is seeking €325,000 for a five-bed bungalow at 51 Uam Var Avenue, Bishopstown, Co Cork.

France – Pays de la Loire

A new roof was included in renovations to this 200sq m (2,152sq ft) maison de maître in a Vendée village. All four bedrooms are large, at about 20sq m each, and there are three reception rooms, one of which is a diningroom off the kitchen. There are two bathrooms, one with a roll-top bath. There is an attic and cellar and the house is set in gardens of about a third of an acre. Shops and eateries are nearby.
Price: €328,600
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain – Valencia

The livingroom of this 320sq m (3,444sq ft) house in Busot, between Benidorm and Alicante, has large picture windows overlooking the swimming pool. Beside it is an open-plan kitchen and dining area set around a marble-topped island. One of the four bedrooms is on the ground floor, with an ensuite. The three upstairs bedrooms also come with a bathroom each and the main one has a dressingroom too. The garden contains an outdoor kitchen and barbecue.
Price: €325,000
Agent: solviarealestate.com

Italy – Rome

In a southwest suburb of Rome, on Via del Rosmarino in Acilia, this three-storey house has an open-plan kitchen and living area on the lower floor. At ground level are two bedrooms and two balconies plus a bathroom with a bath that has jets. The main bedroom has the top floor to itself, along with a bathroom and terrace. There is a mix of planting and paving in the garden along with a covered terrace and off-street parking. Leonardo da Vinci airport is four miles away.
Price: €320,000
Agent: Savills

Thailand – Koh Samui

This villa in a managed estate embraces a pool, indigenous plants, lawns, a sun deck, sunken bath and shower. Downstairs the kitchen, livingroom and diningroom flow into each other and out to the garden. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a bathroom and on the top floor the main bedroom has its own bathroom and views over the grounds. Bang Rak beach is mere metres away.
Price: 12.5 million baht (about €320,000)
Agent: samui-island-realty.com

