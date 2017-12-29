What can you buy for €300k in France, Greece, Cyprus and Cork?

France Limousin

This former schoolhouse offers a lesson in renovation with its sweeping spaces, generous views of the countryside and traditional touches such as exposed beams and stone walls. It is near La Meyze, Haute Vienne, close to Dordogne. Accommodation includes a handmade kitchen with large mezzanine, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a day room with fireplace and doors to the garden, a huge (50sq m/538sq ft) living room with original oak floors, a swimming pool, and a study with fireplace and laundry. The 22sq m (236sq ft) main bedroom has a 19sq m (204sq ft) en suite. The garden, planted with trees, shrubs and a lawn, has a covered terrace, wooden cabin, store, boules pitch and a gazebo.

Price: €299,950

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Carrigaline, Co Cork

DNG Michael Creedon is seeking €300,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow on Ferney Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Italy Piedmont

This four-bed house is in Mombercelli, Asti, between Turin and Genoa. On nearly six acres of land, the L-shaped property comprises of a main house (that needs an update), and guest house which is ready to go. This has a kitchen/dining room, bedroom and bathroom, while the main part has a living room with fireplace, a kitchen, a dining room downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs with original cotto tiles. There is also a cellar.

Price: €299,000

Agent: verdeabitare.it

Greece Rhodes

Being a simple little house (second right in the picture) is part of this property’s charm: it is rare to have a non-high-rise property right on the beach. On Haraki Bay, north of Lindos, on the island of Rhodes, the house measures 36sq m (387sq ft). The house was built in 1983 and renovated three years ago to include a new kitchen and bathroom. Living accommodation is downstairs and there is one bedroom upstairs. There is also a terrace at ground level and a balcony on the first floor.

Price: €300,000

Agent: apropertyingreece.com

Cyprus Kapparis

On the east coast of Cyprus, in the resort of Kapparis, this house has views of the nearby sea and a swimming pool of its own. The 157sq m (1,689sq ft) house, built in 2006, has an open-plan kitchen and living area with glazed doors looking out to sea, plus three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The surrounding garden has terraces with sea views. The beach, shops and restaurants are within walking distance. The seaside town of Protaras is a five-minute drive away.

Price: €300,000

Agent: salesorrentals.com