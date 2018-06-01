What can you buy for €299k in the Caribbean, Italy, France, Croatia and Offaly

Take Five: A 19th-century convent, an Istrian villa near the beach, a Tuscan farmhouse with pool or a three bed in Daingean
 

Ireland, Co Offaly

Tony Mulvin Auctioneers is seeking €299,999 for this three-bedroom, 120.8 sqm (1,300sq ft) bungalow on just over half an acre in Mountlucas, Daingean, Co Offaly.

France, Poitou Charentes

This 19th century property has been a place of respite over the years, first as a convent and then as a retirement home. There is still a chapel, sacristy and cloister in situ. Measuring 1,000sq m (10,764sq ft), the 12-bedroom house sits in its own land (of nearly an acre) which includes a vegetable garden and fruit trees. Outbuildings include two garages, a barn and shed. Food and shops are five minutes away in Melle (the home town of socialist politician Segolene Royal). Poitiers is 45 minutes away.
Price: €299,600
Agent: frenchestateagentcs.com

Croatia, Istria

In the middle of the Istrian peninsula, near the medieval town of Svetvincenat, this 195sq m (2,099sq ft) villa with a swimming pool has good links between indoors and out, with the living room opening to a covered pool-side terrace. There is also a seating area at the other end of the pool, beneath a pergola. Inside is a kitchen, living room, three bathrooms and three bedrooms, two of them with en suites. The sea is a 10-minute drive away.
Price: €298,000
Agent: adrionika.com

Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda

On the east coast of the island of Antigua, at Nonsuch Bay, this two-bedroom villa has verandahs off the bedrooms and living room (big enough to dine on) with views of the bay, Green Island and a wide expanse of the Atlantic beyond. Living is open-plan with high ceilings and French windows to enable natural ventilation from the northeasterly trade winds. Nonsuch Bay Resort is gated and has a palm-fringed sandy beach, sports activities (especially sailing), three infinity swimming pools and a restaurant.
Price: $349,000 (about €298,110)
Agent: stanleysestates.com

Italy, Tuscany

Restored in 2005, this three-storey Tuscan farmhouse with a swimming pool is in the countryside 10km from Pieve Santo Stefano, a town dating to the Neolithic age and also with evidence of Romans in residence. Traditional features such as exposed wooden beams and stone walls have been retained and the 230sq m (2,475.7sq ft) house, which has views of a valley, has a living room, dining room, utility and kitchen with doors to a terrace, plus four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Perugia and its airport are an hour away.
Price: €299,000
Agent: casatuscany.com

