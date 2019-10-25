What can you buy for €270,000 in Italy, Turkey, Spain, France and Wicklow?

Take5: Venice and Benidorm apartments, Antalya house with pool, Wicklow bungalow

Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly is seeking €270,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow (below) at 160 Glebemount in Wicklow town.

Ireland: 160 Glebemount, in Wicklow town
Ireland: 160 Glebemount, in Wicklow town

TURKEY: ANTALYA

With a view of the Mediterranean and the Taurus Mountains, this 220sq m (2,365sq ft) house is close to the town of Kargicak. Built in 2014, it has a living room with fireplace, two bathrooms (one with a Jacuzzi), a kitchen with granite worktop, and three bedrooms, two of which open on to balconies. Outside is a garden with swimming pool, terrace, barbecue area and garage. The beach is just under 4km away, the shops are 2.7km away and Alanya is 20 minutes by bus.
Price €269,000
Agent 2base.com

Turkey: three-bed house with pool near Kargicak
Turkey: three-bed house with pool near Kargicak

ITALY: VENICE

On Via Garibaldi, in the Castello neighbourhood, east of St Mark’s Square, in the area where the biennale is held, this 60sq m (645sq ft) apartment is on the second floor of a building overlooking a canal. Accommodation includes a living room with two windows, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. The bathroom has been recently refurbished, but the brown-rich decor needs toning down; the floral tiles in the kitchen have a vintage, kitschy charm.
Price €270,000
Agent venice-cera.it

Italy: one-bed apartment on Via Garibaldi, in the Castello neighbourhood of Venice
Italy: one-bed apartment on Via Garibaldi, in the Castello neighbourhood of Venice

FRANCE: CHARENTE-MARITIME

This grand home, with reception rooms measuring up to 32sq m (345sq ft), is five minutes from Surgères town. It is divided in two, with five bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a living room and a large hall with fireplace on one side and a living room, a kitchen, a utility, a bathroom, two bedrooms and an office on the other. It also has an attic and, on the ground floor, a 44sq m (470sq ft) storeroom. The garden has a lawn, mature trees and outbuildings that include an 80sq m (860sq ft) barn.
Price €267,500
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: grand five-bedroom home, plus barn and other outbuildings, near Surgères
France: grand five-bedroom home, plus barn and other outbuildings, near Surgères

SPAIN: BENIDORM

This apartment is in the first row of buildings overlooking Levante beach, which is just one section of the strand that runs right along the coast of Benidorm. The sea is 50m from this apartment, which has a living room with a terrace that looks out to sea and the old town, three bedrooms, a kitchen, a utility room and two bathrooms. The apartment is close to the centre of town and its main square.
Price €273,000
Agent zoopla.co.uk

Spain: three-bed apartment overlooking Levante beach in Benidorm
Spain: three-bed apartment overlooking Levante beach in Benidorm
