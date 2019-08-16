What can you buy for €25,000 in Italy, Spain, France, Greece and Sligo?

Eamon Scanlon Auctioneers is seeking €25,000 for this derelict cottage (above) with attached garage in Kilcreevin, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Italy: two storey-house in the middle of Grisolia town

ITALY: CALABRIA

Down at Italy’s foot, this 200-year-old house is on a hill in the middle of Grisolia town with wide views of the Tyrrhenian Sea and mountains. The two-storey property measures about 99sq m (1,065sq ft) and has a 10sq m (105q ft) terrace on the upper level. On the ground floor are a living room, kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are a bathroom, two bedrooms with balconies and the terrace. The house, which needs work, is 15km (a 15-minute drive) from the sea.

Price €25,000

Agent immobiliare.it

France: two houses in a village close to Le Blanc

FRANCE: INDRE

Comprising two houses and a garage (not in the photograph), this property needs renovating, but part of it is habitable at a basic level. It has a makeshift kitchen with a sink and cupboards, a living room with wrought-iron stove and tall windows, and a bathroom. There are other rooms that could be bedrooms for now. The separate two-bedroom house needs renovating. In a village close to Le Blanc, and set around a courtyard, the property has period features including exposed wooden beams, handmade floor tiles and wrought-iron work.

Price €25,900

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Spain: three-bed house in the village of Almáchar

SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

This three-bed house is in the village of Almáchar, about 35km northeast of Malaga, which has shops, bars, restaurants and a swimming pool. Inside are a living room, a kitchen/dining room and a bedroom on the ground floor; upstairs are a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which opens to a balcony. The house has a patio to the front. Almáchar is a traditional whitewashed Spanish village with narrow winding streets. It is 20km from the coast at Torre del Mar.

Price €24,000

Agent essential-properties.com

Greece: two-room house in the village of Fourni

GREECE: CRETE

In the village of Fourni, on the northeast of the island, this two-room 50sq m (540sq ft) house, with a ceramic tiled roof, needs renovating. It comes with about 110sq m (1,185sq ft) of land that includes a small garden and a parking space. Fourni, which is centred on a square, has a church, some kafeneons (traditional coffee shops) and a taverna. Beaches are 15km away, the town of Neopoli is a 15-minute drive and Heraklion airport is about 50km from here.

Price €25,000

Agent cretanresidences.com