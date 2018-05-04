What can you buy for €245,000?

Tom Pollard Properties is seeking €245,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow on Western Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

France: Poitou Charentes

In the riverside town of Chateaneuf sur Charente this house has been renovated in a chic, modern manner but with respect to tradition, leaving period features intact.

Inside are three bedrooms, a living room, dual-aspect kitchen/dining room that opens to a terrace, bathroom, dressing room, studio, attic and cellar. The garden has a central fountain, pigeonnier, cherry and olive trees and vegetable garden.

Price: €244,000

Agent: Frenchestateagents.com

Mexico: Puerto Vallarta

Near downtown Puerto Vallarta, this eight-bedroom house comes with a swimming pool and basketball court which are in a courtyard.

Hacienda Mario is divided into three apartments and two shops/offices. The building has entrances on three sides. Puerto Vallarta is on the Pacific coast of Mexico, west of Mexico City.

Price: $299,000 (about €244,900)

Agent: Tropicasa.com

Spain: Valencia

Valley and mountain views are to be had from this 280 sq m (3,014sq ft) house, which is inland from Alicante, in Elda.

The six-bedroom house has been split into two, with one section renovated while the other part needs an update. The revamped part has a kitchen with a utility/pantry, living and dining room, covered terrace, barbecue area, swimming pool, outdoor shower and a carport.

Price: €245,000

Agent: theolivetreepinoso.com

Italy: Le Marche

In the Macerata hills, this traditional house is surrounded by pine and olive trees and an ancient oak, as well as scented shrubs in its garden.

Casale Antico measures about 200sq m (2,153sq ft) and is divided into two homes. On the ground floor is a kitchen, laundry, bathroom and two living rooms, one with a fireplace and large windows overlooking the garden. Upstairs is a kitchen, dining room with fireplace, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The Adriatic sea is 10km away and Ancona airport is 54km.

Price: €245,000

Agent: InfinityMarche.com