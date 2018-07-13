What can you buy for €220,000 in France, Portugal, Italy and Limerick?

Ireland: Co Limerick

West Property Group is seeking €220,000 for this four-bedroom house at Glenagragara, Glin, Co Limerick.

France: Dordogne

Near Abjat-sur-Bandiat, this three-bedroom house is on 0.5 acres (0.2 hectares) of land with a river, swimming pool and attached barn. It was renovated in 2014 and has been modernised inside but retains period features, such as stone fireplaces, exposed beams and stone walls. Downstairs, the livingroom opens through double doors on to a terrace; the kitchen and dining area have a door to the garden. Upstairs, the bedrooms have skylights and exposed beams; there is a bathroom here too. The attached barn contains an apartment that needs finishing.

Price €219,950

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Italy: Lazio

Close to the town of Sora, this period farmhouse is surrounded by fields. South of Rome, the 440sq m (4,735sq ft) house has a kitchen with an open fireplace on the ground floor, along with a diningroom, study, livingroom with fireplace, bathroom and baking room with bread oven. Upstairs are five bedrooms and a bathroom. It sits in gardens with a terrace of handmade tiles. Former stables in front of the house have been restored, and there are other outbuildings. The medieval hilltop village of Arpino is nearby.

Price €215,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk

Turkey: Istanbul

In the busy Küçükçekmece suburb of Istanbul, about 25km west of the capital, this apartment has views of the sea and city. The apartment measures 190sq m (2,045sq ft) and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan living-cum-diningroom. It is part of a vast scheme of 1,186 homes, 119 offices and 326 shops. There are also one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. On-site activities include indoor and outdoor pools, fitness centre, Turkish bath, sauna, playground and cinema. A metro is opening nearby soon. It is 10 minutes from Istanbul Ataturk Airport and 20 minutes from the centre of the city.

Prices From 1,192,160 lire (about €224,300)

Agent spotblue.co.uk

Portugal: Algarve

In a hamlet 12km from Tavira town, on the south coast of Portugal between the city of Faro and the Spanish border, this 214sq m (2,300sq ft) villa is surrounded by countryside with views across the Serra hills to the Atlantic Ocean. The property comprises a main house and guest annex, set in grounds with a swimming pool. The main house has four bedrooms and a bathroom; the guest house has one bedroom. They share a patio. The local cafe is a walk away or a two-minute drive.

Price €220,000

Agent girasolhomes.co.uk