What can you buy for €170k in Cyprus, Italy, England, France and Mayo?

Take5: Vienne and Devon homes, Marche fixer-upper, Karaagaç villa, Westport cottage

Take5: House and adjoining gite near Lyons

Take5: House and adjoining gite near Lyons

 

Tuohy O’Toole is seeking €170,000 for Railway Cottage (below), a two-bedroom home on just under 0.5ha (1.2ac) in Deerpark East, Westport, Co Mayo.

Take5: Railway Cottage, in Deerpark East
Take5: Railway Cottage, in Deerpark East

FRANCE: VIENNE

Facing a courtyard with fountain, this 275sq m (2,960sq ft) stone property comprises a house and adjoining gite. In a hamlet with a river in the southeast of the country, it has five outbuildings plus a cave. One home has a 35sq m (375sq ft) living room with exposed beams, a kitchen and a toilet on the ground floor, with a bedroom and bathroom above. The other has a 34sq m (365sq ft) living room, a kitchen and a toilet at ground level, with three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom upstairs. The garden has a well and orchard.
Price €172,800
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Take5: House and adjoining gite near Lyons
Take5: House and adjoining gite near Lyons

ENGLAND: DEVON

This four-bedroom house is in Barnstaple, which is on the River Taw as it flows in from the Bristol Channel and Irish Sea. The Victorian house retains original features such as stained glass and fireplaces. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility and toilet on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom (with corner bath) on the upper floor and two bedrooms in the loft. In a cul-de-sac on Sunflower Road, the house has a garden with shed. 
Price £155,500 (about €171,000)
Agent chequershomes.co.uk

Take5: four-bedroom house in Barnstaple
Take5: four-bedroom house in Barnstaple

ITALY: MARCHE

In the countryside near the town of Monterubbiano, in the province of Fermo, this 400sq m (4,300sq ft) former farmhouse has seven bedrooms in theory, but it needs work. The brick property comprises a main building with an extension that offers the opportunity to convert this into one or two homes. It comes with 2,000sq m (0.5ac) of south-facing land that includes an olive grove and a barn. The sea and beaches are 15km away, and shops are 4km away.
Price €170,000
Agent abitaregruppoimmobiliare.it

Take5: former farmhouse near Monterubbiano
Take5: former farmhouse near Monterubbiano

CYPRUS: KARAAGAÇ

On the north coast of the island, this villa has views of the sea from its roof terrace and pool terrace, which has sliding glass doors from the triple-aspect living room. The kitchen also has sliding doors to the garden. There is also a bathroom downstairs, along with two bedrooms that both open on to a terrace. The main, en-suite bedroom is on the upper floor, beside a roof terrace. Korineum Golf & Beach Resort is a five-minute drive away.
Price €170,000
Agent busybeesestateagents-cyprus.net

Take5: sea views on the north coast of Cyprus
Take5: sea views on the north coast of Cyprus
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.