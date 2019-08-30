What can you buy for €170k in Cyprus, Italy, England, France and Mayo?
Take5: Vienne and Devon homes, Marche fixer-upper, Karaagaç villa, Westport cottage
Tuohy O’Toole is seeking €170,000 for Railway Cottage (below), a two-bedroom home on just under 0.5ha (1.2ac) in Deerpark East, Westport, Co Mayo.
FRANCE: VIENNE
Facing a courtyard with fountain, this 275sq m (2,960sq ft) stone property comprises a house and adjoining gite. In a hamlet with a river in the southeast of the country, it has five outbuildings plus a cave. One home has a 35sq m (375sq ft) living room with exposed beams, a kitchen and a toilet on the ground floor, with a bedroom and bathroom above. The other has a 34sq m (365sq ft) living room, a kitchen and a toilet at ground level, with three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom upstairs. The garden has a well and orchard.
Price €172,800
Agent frenchestateagents.com
ENGLAND: DEVON
This four-bedroom house is in Barnstaple, which is on the River Taw as it flows in from the Bristol Channel and Irish Sea. The Victorian house retains original features such as stained glass and fireplaces. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility and toilet on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom (with corner bath) on the upper floor and two bedrooms in the loft. In a cul-de-sac on Sunflower Road, the house has a garden with shed.
Price £155,500 (about €171,000)
Agent chequershomes.co.uk
ITALY: MARCHE
In the countryside near the town of Monterubbiano, in the province of Fermo, this 400sq m (4,300sq ft) former farmhouse has seven bedrooms in theory, but it needs work. The brick property comprises a main building with an extension that offers the opportunity to convert this into one or two homes. It comes with 2,000sq m (0.5ac) of south-facing land that includes an olive grove and a barn. The sea and beaches are 15km away, and shops are 4km away.
Price €170,000
Agent abitaregruppoimmobiliare.it
CYPRUS: KARAAGAÇ
On the north coast of the island, this villa has views of the sea from its roof terrace and pool terrace, which has sliding glass doors from the triple-aspect living room. The kitchen also has sliding doors to the garden. There is also a bathroom downstairs, along with two bedrooms that both open on to a terrace. The main, en-suite bedroom is on the upper floor, beside a roof terrace. Korineum Golf & Beach Resort is a five-minute drive away.
Price €170,000
Agent busybeesestateagents-cyprus.net