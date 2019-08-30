What can you buy for €170k in Cyprus, Italy, England, France and Mayo?

Tuohy O’Toole is seeking €170,000 for Railway Cottage (below), a two-bedroom home on just under 0.5ha (1.2ac) in Deerpark East, Westport, Co Mayo.

Take5: Railway Cottage, in Deerpark East

FRANCE: VIENNE

Facing a courtyard with fountain, this 275sq m (2,960sq ft) stone property comprises a house and adjoining gite. In a hamlet with a river in the southeast of the country, it has five outbuildings plus a cave. One home has a 35sq m (375sq ft) living room with exposed beams, a kitchen and a toilet on the ground floor, with a bedroom and bathroom above. The other has a 34sq m (365sq ft) living room, a kitchen and a toilet at ground level, with three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom upstairs. The garden has a well and orchard.

Price €172,800

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Take5: House and adjoining gite near Lyons

ENGLAND: DEVON

This four-bedroom house is in Barnstaple, which is on the River Taw as it flows in from the Bristol Channel and Irish Sea. The Victorian house retains original features such as stained glass and fireplaces. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility and toilet on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom (with corner bath) on the upper floor and two bedrooms in the loft. In a cul-de-sac on Sunflower Road, the house has a garden with shed.

Price £155,500 (about €171,000)

Agent chequershomes.co.uk

Take5: four-bedroom house in Barnstaple

ITALY: MARCHE

In the countryside near the town of Monterubbiano, in the province of Fermo, this 400sq m (4,300sq ft) former farmhouse has seven bedrooms in theory, but it needs work. The brick property comprises a main building with an extension that offers the opportunity to convert this into one or two homes. It comes with 2,000sq m (0.5ac) of south-facing land that includes an olive grove and a barn. The sea and beaches are 15km away, and shops are 4km away.

Price €170,000

Agent abitaregruppoimmobiliare.it

Take5: former farmhouse near Monterubbiano

CYPRUS: KARAAGAÇ

On the north coast of the island, this villa has views of the sea from its roof terrace and pool terrace, which has sliding glass doors from the triple-aspect living room. The kitchen also has sliding doors to the garden. There is also a bathroom downstairs, along with two bedrooms that both open on to a terrace. The main, en-suite bedroom is on the upper floor, beside a roof terrace. Korineum Golf & Beach Resort is a five-minute drive away.

Price €170,000

Agent busybeesestateagents-cyprus.net