What can you buy for €160k in England, France, Turkey, Greece and Kerry?

Take5: this three-storey house in the Peloponnese, in Greece, is a five-minute drive from the sea

Dingle Properties is seeking €160,000 for the three-bed Mary Ann’s Ballyheige Cottage (below), at Ballinclemesig, Ballyheige, Co Kerry.

Ireland: Mary Ann’s Ballyheige Cottage
TURKEY: KALKAN

With views of the sea across its swimming pool, this three-storey house comes with a garden and parking spaces. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with a fireplace on the ground floor. From here doors open to a terrace overlooking the pool and Kalkan Bay beyond. There are two en-suite bedrooms on the first floor and an en-suite bedroom that opens to a roof terrace on the top floor. The house is for sale furnished.
Price £139,000 (about €160,500)
Agent propertyturkey.com

Turkey: three-storey Kalkan house with pool
FRANCE: CHARENTE-MARITIME

In an enclosed garden, with a garage and barn, this south-facing house is in the town of Villeneuve-la-Comtesse. It is entered via double gates on to a gravel drive. Inside are a dual-aspect living room with wooden floors, measuring 24sq m (258sq ft) and a kitchen/dining room (with fireplace) of the same size. This opens to a terrace through double doors. There is a 25sq m (269sq ft) en-suite bedroom at this level too. There are four bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Surgères, with its station, is 22km away.
Price €158,050
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France: Villeneuve-la-Comtesse five-bed
GREECE: PELOPONNESE

In Mikro Amoni, near the Corinthian town of Solygeia, this three-storey, 245sq m (2,637sq ft) house is divided into separate living spaces. On the top floor are three bedrooms, a kitchen and living room with a fireplace. On the second floor are a living room with kitchenette, two bedrooms and a bathroom. At ground level are a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. The garden has a mix of paving and plants. The sea is a five-minute drive, Solygeia is 10km away, and Athens is 100km away.
Price €160,000
Agent skourasrealestate.gr

Greece: three-storey Mikro Amoni house divided into separate living spaces
ENGLAND: BRISTOL

Northeast of the city centre, this first-floor apartment on Fishponds Road is close to the Bristol-Bath cycle path and a 10-minute drive from the middle of Bristol. Inside are a front-facing living room with three windows and a cast-iron fireplace, a kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, and a bedroom. There is a gravelled courtyard at the back with a shed. The apartment is close to the M32 and M4 motorways.
Price £140,000 (about €162,500)
Agent holbrookmoran.co.uk

England: Bristol one-bed flat 10 minutes from the city centre
