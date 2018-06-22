What can you buy for €125k in The Dordogne, Budapest Italy and Louth

Side-by-side houses an hour from Bordeaux, a hunting lodge in Basilicata or a three bed terrace in Dundalk
 

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll is seeking €125,000 for this three-bedroom house at 23 Hughes Park, Dundalk, Co Louth

France Dordogne

This property comprises two houses side by side with seven bedrooms in all. In the village of  Villefranche-de-Lonchat, near a leisure lake, the houses are an hour from Bordeaux. Each house has a living/dining room on the ground floor with French doors to the garden, a kitchen opening onto a terrace and a utility. One of them has four bedrooms upstairs and two shower rooms, while the other has three bedrooms, a shower-room and bathroom.

Price: €125,000

Agent: frenchestatesagents.com

 

Italy Basilicata

On the sole of Italy’s foot, between its toe and heel, this four-bedroom smallholding sits on an estate of 22 hectares (55 acres), The former baronial hunting lodge, with traditional features, is on a hill between two river valleys, and has views over the Bay of Taranto and the mountains of Basilicata and Calabria. The house, near Nova Siri, in Matera, has a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom on the upper floor, where there is also a terrace. Downstairs there is a kitchen, bedroom, and another room. Outside is a garage and outhouses.

Price: offers above €125,000

Agent: l-g-properties.com

Bulgaria Pomorie

On the Black Sea coast, between Bourgas and Pomorie, this two-bedroom, 132sq m (1,421sq ft) house has views of the sea. Inside is an open-plan living/dining/kitchen space. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a bathroom and two terraces. Outside is a parking area and garden with lawn and scented shrubs, including roses. The house is in a gated complex of 26 semi-detached houses with a swimming pool and gardens. The sea is just under a kilometre away and the house is 10km from the centre of Bourgas and 4km to its airport Price: €122,500

Agent: Arcoreal.bg

Hungary Budapest

In District Vii, close to the city centre on the Pest side of the city, this apartment in a classical building comes with generous period proportions including high ceilings and upscale windows and doors. The east-facing 84sq m (904sq ft) apartment is on the fourth floor on the corner of Rákóczi street and Huszár street with a view of Roses square. Inside is a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. Original features include wooden floors and shutters.

Price: €121,147

Agent: rightmove.co.uk

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.