What can you buy for €125k in The Dordogne, Budapest Italy and Louth

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll is seeking €125,000 for this three-bedroom house at 23 Hughes Park, Dundalk, Co Louth

France Dordogne

This property comprises two houses side by side with seven bedrooms in all. In the village of Villefranche-de-Lonchat, near a leisure lake, the houses are an hour from Bordeaux. Each house has a living/dining room on the ground floor with French doors to the garden, a kitchen opening onto a terrace and a utility. One of them has four bedrooms upstairs and two shower rooms, while the other has three bedrooms, a shower-room and bathroom.

Price: €125,000

Agent: frenchestatesagents.com

Italy Basilicata

On the sole of Italy’s foot, between its toe and heel, this four-bedroom smallholding sits on an estate of 22 hectares (55 acres), The former baronial hunting lodge, with traditional features, is on a hill between two river valleys, and has views over the Bay of Taranto and the mountains of Basilicata and Calabria. The house, near Nova Siri, in Matera, has a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom on the upper floor, where there is also a terrace. Downstairs there is a kitchen, bedroom, and another room. Outside is a garage and outhouses.

Price: offers above €125,000

Agent: l-g-properties.com

Bulgaria Pomorie

On the Black Sea coast, between Bourgas and Pomorie, this two-bedroom, 132sq m (1,421sq ft) house has views of the sea. Inside is an open-plan living/dining/kitchen space. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a bathroom and two terraces. Outside is a parking area and garden with lawn and scented shrubs, including roses. The house is in a gated complex of 26 semi-detached houses with a swimming pool and gardens. The sea is just under a kilometre away and the house is 10km from the centre of Bourgas and 4km to its airport Price: €122,500

Agent: Arcoreal.bg

Hungary Budapest

In District Vii, close to the city centre on the Pest side of the city, this apartment in a classical building comes with generous period proportions including high ceilings and upscale windows and doors. The east-facing 84sq m (904sq ft) apartment is on the fourth floor on the corner of Rákóczi street and Huszár street with a view of Roses square. Inside is a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. Original features include wooden floors and shutters.

Price: €121,147

Agent: rightmove.co.uk