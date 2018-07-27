What can €140,000 buy in France, the Caribbean, Slovenia and Mayo

Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West is seeking €140,000 for this three-bedroom house on just over half an acre in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Three-storey house in the town of Montmorillon in Poitou-Charentes

France Poitou-Charentes

The (tasteful) work has already been done on this three-storey house in the town of Montmorillon, with a free-standing bath among the desirables. There are two living rooms at ground level with original wood floors, and one with a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is at a lower level along with a dining room that opens to the garden. Three bedrooms are on the third floor.

Price: €141,700

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Novo Mesto in Slovenia

Slovenia Novo Mesto

Between Ljubljana and Zagreb (in Croatia) this 352sq m (3,789sq ft) house is in Sentjernej. There are two floors above a utility level with a garage, store rooms and workshops. On the main floor is a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and dining room that opens to a balcony with views down a valley and to the Gorianci hills. In the loft are two more bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room. A garden surrounds the house.

Price: €140,000

Agent: thinkslovenia.com

Alicante

Spain Alicante

Inland between Torrevieja and Alicante this house in the municipality of Daya Vieja shares a swimming pool with other homes in the scheme. The 183sq m (1,970sq ft) property has a living-dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside is a garden with covered eating area and a roof terrace with pergola and views over the countryside. Shops and restaurants are a walk away.

Price: €140,000

Agent: rightmove.co.uk

The Boatbuilder’s house in Grenada

Caribbean Grenada

Set in quarter of an acre of tropical gardens, this southeast facing house has a large verandah with views of the ocean. Known as the Boatbuilder’s house, it has a wooden A-frame construction. Inside are two bedrooms, a bathroom and open-plan kitchen and living area that extend onto a terrace via sliding, sash walls, that work on a counter-weight system. This doubles the living area and opens it to the garden and ocean. Solar-powered electricity and hot water.

Price: $160,000 (about €137,600)

Agent: grenadinevillas.com