What can €120k buy you in Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania and Louth?

IRELAND: DUNDALK

DNG Duffy is seeking €120,000 for a two-bedroom terraced cottage of 68sq m at 28 Goslings Terrace, Dundalk, Co Louth

ITALY: SICILY

Three-bedroom villa set among olive trees and vines in quiet countryside on the western coast of the island, between the coastal towns of Marsala and Trapani, a Ryanair destination. The 120sq m house, at the end of a tree-shaded driveway, has original terrazzo flooring throughout and shuttered windows. There’s a big, airy kitchen leading to in a dining room, but also access to a covered terrace for summer meals. The house is surrounded by well-tended level gardens with space for a swimming pool.

Price €120,000

Agent engelvoelkers.com

GREECE: SKOPELOS

This 1950s three-storey townhouse on the island of Skopelos in the northern Aegean is within walking distance of the port and the market, and sea views. It has 125sq m of living space and many of its original features, such as decorative tiled and timber floors. On the first level there is a kitchen, a bathroom, a small storage room and a dining room. Upstairs there is a bedroom leading to a wide balcony and a living room. At the top level there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Price €120,000

Agent realteam.gr

LITHUANIA: VILNIUS

Two-bedroom apartment in a renovated early 20th century building within a 10-minute walk of the city centre. Access is via an inner courtyard, which has residents’ parking. The 59sq m apartment is on the third floor and has a large living room with access to a balcony. Ceilings are higher than 10ft throughout. The larger of the bedrooms has a trio of tall windows and extensive built-in shelving and hanging space. The brochure includes the fact that the building promises “polite and intelligent neighbours”.

Price €120,000

Agent ee24.com

CYPRUS: PAPHOS

Well-maintained two-bedroom townhouse of 74 sq m with a large terrace overlooking a communal pool. It’s in a development about 7km north of Paphos, in the village of Tremithausa, and dates from 2008. The village, with its narrow, winding streets, is close by, and the surrounding countryside is famous for carob cultivation. The house is tiled throughout and comes fully furnished.

Price €122,000

Agent fitzgeraldcyprus.com