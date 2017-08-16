Three-bed in Cork or sea views on the Costa Blanca?

What your budget of €250,000 could buy at home and abroad

Emma Cullinan

Gurranreigh, Lissarda, Co Cork: three-bedroom house on half an acre

O’Mahony Walsh is seeking €249,000 for this three-bed house on half an acre in Lissarda, Co Cork

House with swimming pool in Degagnac, Lot, Midi Pyrenees
France Midi Pyrenees

A renovated five-bed stone house with modern fittings that work well with the period features, including stone stairs, fireplaces, original wooden floors and exposed beams. The house is in a hamlet 10 minutes from the village of Degagnac and 15 minutes from Gourdon which has a train station. As well as the main house with its open-plan living area, there is also a self-contained studio. The garden contains a swimming pool.

Price: €249,000. Agent: frenchestateagents.com

House above Denia in Costa Blanca North, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca

Above the city of Denia, half way between Alicante and Valencia, this three-bed house has views of the sea across its swimming pool. On the other side the vista is of mountains. The 108sq m villa has recently had a new bathroom and kitchen installed along with windows and floors. The overhaul also took in the garden, now planted with indigenous species; that should keep things fairly low-maintenance as will the automatic irrigation system.

Price: €249,500. Agent: Sequre. co.uk  

Lake-view villa in Akkaya Valley, Dalaman, Turkey
Dalaman, Mugla, Turkey

In the hills of the Akkaya Valley above Dalaman, in south-west Turkey, this 300sq m house has views of mountains and a lake. All three bedrooms in this open-plan house are en suite and the design is grand with its spiral staircase in the entrance hall, a galleried landing with double-height space, columned archways and 50sq m of balconies. Sandy beaches are 20km away, as is Dalaman international airport. The garden includes an orchard.

Price: £225,000 (about €249,400). Agent: spotblue.com

Five-bedroom house with olive grove near Falerone, Marche, Italy
Italy Marche

In the Marche region, south of Ancona and east of Perugia, this property comes with a third of a hectare of land that includes olive groves and a vineyard. It is a five-minute drive and 10-minute walk to Falerone town and has views of the Sibillini mountains. The property comprises three buildings and there is 300sq m of living space with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Price: €240,000. Agent: greatestate.it

