Take5: What will €250,000 buy in the West Indies, Sweden, Costa Rica, Thailand and Connemara?

IRELAND: ROUNDSTONE

This derelict cottage, which could be redeveloped – subject to planning sits on site of 24 acres with commonage on the island of Inishnee overlooking Roundstone Village. In three sections with its own bog road, the site has one plot with water frontage, and excellent hill and coastal views. The village of Roundstone is 3km away. Price: €250,000. Agent: dng.ie

COSTA RICA: NORTHWEST PACIFIC COAST

This site extending to almost an acre is set within in a gated community, with a focus on nature conservation, located on a 16km (10 mile) stretch of sandy beach. The area is designed with a network of nature trails for bikes and walkers, focused on the mountains and sea and there are hotels, beach clubs and activity centres nearby. After construction, a property on the site can generate a rental income under the management of the local property company. Price: $270,000 (€226,876). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

COSTA RICA: NORTHWEST PACIFIC COAST

THAILAND: HUA HIN

Located in the Hua Hin province in central Thailand which the tourist board refers to as the Thai Rivera, this three bedroom villa extends to 225sq m (2,422sq ft) and has a private pool with outdoor terraces and entertaining space. A new high speed train from Bangkok – due for completion next year – will reduce the travel time by half, so this property could well have good rental potential. The beach is less than a kilometre away. Price: 9,450,000 Thai Baht (€252,425). Agent: luxuryhuahin.com

THAILAND: HUA HIN

WEST INDIES: TURKS AND CAICOS

Located on Bambarra beach in Middle Caicos, this one acre site doesn’t get much closer to the sea. With a 100 feet of water frontage along a relatively undeveloped shoreline with clear turquoise waters, it is the stuff of desert island dreams. A British Overseas Territory, Turks and Caicos consists of 40 tropical islands and cays, eight of which are inhabited and are known for upmarket tourism and as an offshore financial centre. Price: $299,999 (€252,083). Agent: sothebysrealty.com

WEST INDIES: TURKS AND CAICOS

SWEDEN: STROMSTAD

Lying close to the water in Stromstad, which was home to Sweden’s first facilities for sea swimming in 1783, this three bedroom wooden house dating from 1933 has been completely restored. The property has an adjacent garage and a separate building which can generate rental income. The interiors are just gorgeous with white painted wooden panelling and a large stove. Price 2,395,000 SEK (€235,668). Agent: lansfast.se