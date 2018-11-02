Take Five: what can you get for €75,000?

Ireland, Co Mayo

Dearbhla Friel Properties is seeking €75,000 for this one-bedroom cottage in need of renovation in Ballyfarna, Belcarra, Co Mayo.

Italy, Molise

About 18km inland from Termoli, on the Adriatic coast, this house is close to Guglionesi town in the Molise region. The partially restored brick house measures 64sq m (688sq ft). On the ground floor is a living room with fireplace and a bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms. The property comes with just over two hectares (five acres) of land, some of which has olive trees on it. Rome is about a three-hour drive away and Abruzzo airport is just under an hour and a half away.

Price:€75,000

Agent: abruzzopropertyitaly.com

France, Poitou Charentes

In the commune of Neuvy Bouin, this house comes with outbuildings, including a barn, pig sties and stables: the latter have been converted into living accommodation. In the main house, there is a 36sq m (387.5sq ft) living room with fireplace and a 26sq m (280sq ft) kitchen (which needs structural work) with fireplace and stairs up the tower to a bedroom above. There is another bedroom on the first floor. In the attached former stables there is a living room with exposed beams, a bedroom and bathroom.

Price: €74,800

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain, Murcia

Inland, north of Murcia, this two-storey house with a swimming pool is within walking distance of Barinas village. The house, which has traditional features such as tiled floors and exposed wooden beams, has a living room with fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower-room. There is space on the upper floor to create two more bedrooms and potential for more living space in an outbuilding. There is a terrace beside the pool, from where there are mountain views. Price: €75,000 Agent: hondonvillas.net

Romania, Bucharest

Northeast of Romania’s capital city, this apartment is close to transport links. Inside are two bedrooms (one with fitted mirrored wardrobes), a bathroom with corner bath and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with large windows. While not much effort has been made to clear up before taking the photos, a mental removal of things lying around reveal chic potential. There is a designated parking space in the courtyard.

Price: €74,900 Agent: activimob.ro