From Mayo to Turkey, what can you buy for €175,000

Take Five: Properties in Keelogues, Fethiye, Crete, Poitou-Charentes and Andalusia
 

Urban Link is seeking €175,000 for this four-bed bungalow on a 3/4-acre site at Keelogues, Westport, Co Mayo.

Turkey, Fethiye 

In the Calis district, minutes from the sea in Fethiye town, this house has a garden with a swimming pool in it. The three-storey property has an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom that opens on to a terrace, on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a bathroom. On the top floor is a bedroom with a fireplace and an en suite with a jacuzzi bathtub. In the mature garden is a shed, well and drive.
Price: €175,000
Agent: propertyturkey.com

 

Greece, Crete

This stone house is in the village of Kato Elounda, 500m from the beach and harbour at Elounda town. The two-storey house measures 115sq m (1,238sq ft). When it was renovated in 2001, it kept traditional features such as exposed wooden beams and timber floors and doors. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom and bedroom with en suite on the ground floor. Upstairs are two rooms, now used as a bedroom with en suite and a livingroom with balcony. From here there are views of Mirabello Bay, the island of Kolokitha and the Elounda harbour.
Price: €175,000
Agent: Buyandsell.gr

 

France, Poitou-Charentes

In a hamlet 3.5km from the village of Blanzay, this renovated house is surrounded by gardens and has a clutch of outbuildings. On the ground floor is a kitchen/diner with exposed beams and a fireplace, a sittingroom with exposed beams, fireplace and a door leading into the garden, and a shower room. Upstairs are three bedrooms with exposed beams, and a bathroom. Outbuildings include three barns and a workshop. There are swimming pools in the market town of Civray, 10km away. 
Price: €174,950
Agent: Frenchestateagents.com

 

Spain, Andalusia

This 112sq m (1,205.5sq ft) villa is in a walled garden with a swimming pool and garage. It is reached via double gates and has a livingroom with a fireplace and kitchen, which both connect to the pool area. Beyond the livingroom is a bathroom and three bedrooms, one with en suite and all with double doors to the mature garden. The house is in Los Higuerales and on a clear day you can see the sea. It is 10 minutes from Albox town and 20 minutes from the main town of Huércal-Overa.
Price: €175,000
Agent: immo-carlos.com

