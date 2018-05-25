From Kilbride to Mugla, what can you buy for €180,000?

Raymond Gaffney and Son is seeking €179,000 for this two-bedroom house at Roscath, Kilbride, Co Wicklow.

France, Poitou Charentes

On the far left of the picture, beside the bridge, this former mill has been renovated to provide a three-storey house. At entrance level there is a bedroom, bathroom and utility plus a terrace, big enough to dine on, looking out over the lock and river. On the first floor there is a dual-aspect living/dining room with a window on one side and glazed doors to a balcony on the other. Two bedrooms, a toilet and a shower room are on the top floor.

Price: €179,280

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy, Le Marche

This house near Civitanova Alta hill town has wide views of the nearby sea: the beach is eight minutes away. The property includes a 240sq m (2,583sq ft) brick main house which is L-shaped, and two outbuildings. The home needs renovating and could feasibly be a four-bedroom house. Traditional elements include wooden beams and terracotta pianella tiles. The house sits on 2 hectares(5 acres) of land with more than 100 mature olive trees and a well. Ancona airport is about half-an-hour away.

Price: €179,000

Agent: Propertyforsalemarche. com

Spain, Alicante

This detached villa is a couple of minutes’ drive from Sax town and half an hour inland from Alicante airport and the sea. The house sits on its own land which includes a mature garden with trees, plants and shrubs, a grove of 80 olive trees, a swimming pool, two outhouses and a shed. A terrace outside flows into a conservatory. There is also a living room with a fire, a kitchen, four bedrooms (one with patio doors out onto the terrace) and a bathroom with walk-in shower. The roof terrace has views over the countryside and Sax town which has shops, bars and restaurants, a theatre and restored castle, which is lit up at night. Price: €179,995

Agent: Alicantedreamhomes. com

Turkey, Mugla

Near Oludeniz beach in Fethiye, this house has three bedrooms and bathrooms. Between Oludeniz and Hisaronu, both of which have shops and eateries, the house is in the countryside next to Babadag Mountain. The garden with swimming pool wraps around the two-storey villa which has a living room with fireplace and glazed doors to the terrace and pool, a dining room, kitchen and shower room on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms (one en suite with Jacuzzi), a bathroom and terrace. Nearby is a theme park and two water parks.

Price: £157,000 (about €179,500)

Agent: Spotblue. com