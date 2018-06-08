From Catalonia to Puglia to Meath, what will €349k buy?

Meath, Duleek

2 Shalveys Avenue, Kingsgate, Duleek, Co Meath

DNG Brady is seeking €349,000 for this A2-rated, four-bedroom house at 2 Shalveys Avenue, Kingsgate, Duleek, Co Meath.

A six-bedroom 19th-century maison de maître, another building with three apartments, a stable block and hangar make up this property set in 1.7 acres (0.7 hectares) of gated grounds. On the edge of the historic town of Oloron-Sainte-Marie, the property has views of the town’s medieval quarter as well as of the Pyrenees mountain range. Period elements include fireplaces, parquet and other wooden floors, shutters, original staircases, high ceilings and tall windows. It is half an hour from the city of Pau and an hour from skiing.

Price: €349,206

Agent: Frenchcharacterhomes.com

Spain Catalonia

This penthouse in Barcelona is in a building dating from 1910 and lies between the streets of Carrer d’Avinyo and Carrer de Ferran in the city centre, near Barcelona Cathedral and the sea. The apartment is reached via its own private staircase, after exiting the lift on the fourth floor. The 56sq m (602.7sq ft) home has two bedrooms (one en-suite), a bathroom, a kitchen, a dining area and a living room which opens onto a roof terrace with panoramic views of the city.

Price: €349,000

Agent: lacasa.net

US Florida

Located in Holmes Beach, this two-bedroom 117sq m (1,260sq ft) property with large windows is on the waterfront. It is on the east side of Anna Maria Island and opens to a patio facing the Intracoastal Waterway (an inland waterway that runs from Boston to Florida). Aqua entertainment from this vantage point includes manatees, dolphins and herons. The house is open plan, with a galley kitchen and walk-in pantry/laundry room. Nearby is a public boat ramp and tennis courts, as well as sandy beaches.

Price: $405,000 (about €349,200)

Agent: Vueinternationalproperty.com

Italy Puglia

Near the city of Bari, this traditional four-coned trulli has a 50sq m (538sq ft) solar-heated swimming pool and sits in an acre of land with olive, almond, cherry and fig trees. Accommodation includes a living room, which is beneath the main cone, a dining room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen which opens onto a stone and tiled terrace with a gazebo containing a table and chairs. Outdoor living is also aided by a pizza oven, sink and marble table.

Price: €349,000

Agent: Stipimmobiliare.com