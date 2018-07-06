Bungalow in Cork, or villa in Cyprus? What you can buy for €365,000

Take Five: Properties in Paphos, Limousin, Valencia, Brixton and Douglas
Three-bed in Douglas, Co Cork, for €365,000

Three-bed in Douglas, Co Cork, for €365,000

 

Sherry FitzGerald Cork is seeking €365,000 for this 125sq m (1,345sq ft), three-bedroom house at Scart Cross, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork.

Cyprus, Paphos

On the west coast of Cyprus, north of Paphos, in Peyia, this house has sea and mountain views and a swimming pool in the garden. The house has three bedrooms on the upper floor while the main en-suite bedroom is on the ground floor along with a bathroom and open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom plus shower and utility. There is a roof garden with barbecue and sink. The blue-flag sandy beach at Coral Bay is close by.
Price: €365,000
Agent: buysellcyprus.com

France, Limousin

The 14th century tower in the garden of this maison bourgeoise used to be part of a wall surrounding the market town of Felletin. On the ground floor of the house is a diningroom, office, toilet, kitchen, utility and livingroom with double doors to the garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one en suite) and two bathrooms plus a box room. The attic is divided into two rooms. Outbuildings include a garage. Limoges is 95km away.
Price: €366,667
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain, Valencia

Near the coast between Alicante and Torrevieja, this 243sq m (2,615sq ft) villa sits in a garden with a swimming pool, lawns and palm trees. The sea is 2km away where there is a beach called La Marina. The house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and living space, with a fireplace, that opens on to a terrace that has a barbecue. From here there are views of the sea, mountains, countryside and salt lakes. Water is heated by the sun.
Price: €360,000
Agent: smartpropertiesinspain.com  

 England, London

On the long hill leading out of Brixton to the south, this apartment in Dumbarton Court, just off Brixton Hill, is in an Art Deco building with typical huge, metal-mullioned windows. The light-filled livingroom spills out on to a balcony. The flat also has a modern kitchen with built-in appliances, a bedroom and bathroom. Brixton’s shops, bars, restaurants and tube station are down the hill and Brockwell Park, which has a lido, is nearby. 

Price: £320,000 (about €362,950)
Agent: purplebricks.co.uk

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.