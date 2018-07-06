Bungalow in Cork, or villa in Cyprus? What you can buy for €365,000

Sherry FitzGerald Cork is seeking €365,000 for this 125sq m (1,345sq ft), three-bedroom house at Scart Cross, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork.

Cyprus, Paphos

On the west coast of Cyprus, north of Paphos, in Peyia, this house has sea and mountain views and a swimming pool in the garden. The house has three bedrooms on the upper floor while the main en-suite bedroom is on the ground floor along with a bathroom and open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom plus shower and utility. There is a roof garden with barbecue and sink. The blue-flag sandy beach at Coral Bay is close by.

Price: €365,000

Agent: buysellcyprus.com

France, Limousin

The 14th century tower in the garden of this maison bourgeoise used to be part of a wall surrounding the market town of Felletin. On the ground floor of the house is a diningroom, office, toilet, kitchen, utility and livingroom with double doors to the garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one en suite) and two bathrooms plus a box room. The attic is divided into two rooms. Outbuildings include a garage. Limoges is 95km away.

Price: €366,667

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Spain, Valencia

Near the coast between Alicante and Torrevieja, this 243sq m (2,615sq ft) villa sits in a garden with a swimming pool, lawns and palm trees. The sea is 2km away where there is a beach called La Marina. The house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and living space, with a fireplace, that opens on to a terrace that has a barbecue. From here there are views of the sea, mountains, countryside and salt lakes. Water is heated by the sun.

Price: €360,000

Agent: smartpropertiesinspain.com

England, London

On the long hill leading out of Brixton to the south, this apartment in Dumbarton Court, just off Brixton Hill, is in an Art Deco building with typical huge, metal-mullioned windows. The light-filled livingroom spills out on to a balcony. The flat also has a modern kitchen with built-in appliances, a bedroom and bathroom. Brixton’s shops, bars, restaurants and tube station are down the hill and Brockwell Park, which has a lido, is nearby.

Price: £320,000 (about €362,950)

Agent: purplebricks.co.uk