SVP to raise €650k from sale of donated Ranelagh house

A newly launched property on a popular Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6 has been placed for sale with an unusual twist – all of the proceeds from its sale will go straight to charity. Number 12 Cherryfield Avenue launches this week and whoever the ultimate buyer is will see all of their money go directly to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

Number 12, a terrace three bed, was bequeathed by its owner to SVP and the charity has opted to sell the property in order to maximise its return. On the market through Sherry FitzGerald for €650,000, any additional charges for services facilitating the sale have also been waived.

Selling agent Simon Ensor said: “In a year when so many charities are struggling, it’s wonderful to see that the kindness and generosity of one individual will have such a wide reaching and positive impact on so many.”

At the best of times properties on Cherryfield Avenue a cul de sac off Sandford Road on the outskirts of the village attract strong interest, in particular from younger buyers and downsizers. Number 12 is no different. The 95sq m/1018sq ft property with a whitewashed façade is in need of renovation but coming with a good sized rear garden there is potential to extend and plenty of precedent for same along this road. It’s a fairly typical property for the area retaining its original features including cast iron fireplaces, interconnecting reception rooms and high ceilings.

The big attraction of homes in this area is their proximity to the many shops, cafes and restaurants of Ranelagh and a location within easy walking distance of good schools, transport links and the city centre. Not to mention the feelgood factor that comes with knowing the proceeds from the sale will go towards fighting poverty.