So you want to move back to Ireland? Tips from people who’ve done it
Swapping urban overseas environs for rural Irish retreats is attractive. And very possible
Michelle McCarroll Neale: “There are great advantages to running a fashion business in a smaller town.” Photograph: Shaun Egan
Many Irish living away from the island will be familiar with The Pang. It’s that little tug on your heartstrings as you miss the latest birthday, wedding or new baby; the welling in your tear ducts at the opening bars of Fairytale of New York, far from loved ones at Christmas; the sadness that briefly washes over you as you board the bus, boat or plane back to your new life.
For many, the pang is no more than a fleeting nostalgia. For others though, the pull of home becomes something more powerful: a visceral yearning. And perhaps this year it’s more acutely felt, when access to family, nature and community have become all the more precious.