So you want to move back to Ireland? Tips from people who’ve done it

Swapping urban overseas environs for rural Irish retreats is attractive. And very possible

Jeananne Craig

Michelle McCarroll Neale: “There are great advantages to running a fashion business in a smaller town.” Photograph: Shaun Egan

Michelle McCarroll Neale: “There are great advantages to running a fashion business in a smaller town.” Photograph: Shaun Egan

Many Irish living away from the island will be familiar with The Pang. It’s that little tug on your heartstrings as you miss the latest birthday, wedding or new baby; the welling in your tear ducts at the opening bars of Fairytale of New York, far from loved ones at Christmas; the sadness that briefly washes over you as you board the bus, boat or plane back to your new life.

For many, the pang is no more than a fleeting nostalgia. For others though, the pull of home becomes something more powerful: a visceral yearning. And perhaps this year it’s more acutely felt, when access to family, nature and community have become all the more precious.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.