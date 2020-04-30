Smart ways to gift a home without leaving a huge bill

Solicitors have seen a surge in advice about the best way to pass on the family home

Joanne Hunt

After guardianship of minors, dealing with the family home is top of the list for those making a will. Photograph: iStock

After guardianship of minors, dealing with the family home is top of the list for those making a will. Photograph: iStock

Ensuring your assets go to the people you choose is smart, pandemic or not, but the current crisis seems to be concentrating minds. There has been a surge in people making wills due to coronavirus, lawyers say.

When it comes to your property, the right advice can ensure your legacy brings the maximum benefit to those you love and minimises dispute.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.