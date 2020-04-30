Smart ways to gift a home without leaving a huge bill
Solicitors have seen a surge in advice about the best way to pass on the family home
After guardianship of minors, dealing with the family home is top of the list for those making a will. Photograph: iStock
Ensuring your assets go to the people you choose is smart, pandemic or not, but the current crisis seems to be concentrating minds. There has been a surge in people making wills due to coronavirus, lawyers say.
When it comes to your property, the right advice can ensure your legacy brings the maximum benefit to those you love and minimises dispute.