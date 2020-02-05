Should we replace asbestos ceilings before selling up?

Our nearly 100-year-old house has asbestos ceilings. If we ever decide to sell, would they have to be replaced and how much could that cost?

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral in fibrous form that has been mined since ancient times for many uses. Its qualities of fire resistance and insulation proved invaluable, especially during the industrial revolution and it became widely used in the 20th century.

While intact and left undisturbed it is unlikely to create any health difficulties.

Its negative effects on health were not recognised or fully understood until relatively recently. In free form, small particles between 50 and 100 times thinner than a human hair readily become airborne, entering lungs and over time leading to very serious conditions known as asbestosis, mesothelomia or pleural thickening of the lungs, all of which can cause extreme health deterioration and premature death. Because of the risks both to the public and to workers asbestos is now controlled and has been banned from the Irish construction market since 1999.

In the case you describe, asbestos will probably be locked into a form often known as asbestolux or Turabestos containing usually brown and occasionally white or blue asbestos fibres bonded together with cement in roughly one to three ratio to form a board material which is then applied to ceilings and walls to create a smooth or perforated finish that can be decorated.

While intact and left undisturbed it is unlikely to create any health difficulties. However, this material must not be cut, broken or interfered with in any way because the tiny fibres when released can become airborne with potential to be breathed in. This can then set in motion the onset of one of the diseases noted above which can sometimes take years to become apparent before the onset of poor health leading to early death.

Asbestos board is an “ACM” or asbestos containing material which does not always have to be removed and disposed of as hazardous waste. On occasion, it may be safer to maintain it in situ rather than disturbing the ACM by removing it. Having identified that you do in fact have an ACM, don’t take any chances. The decision about what to do about it should be based on a risk assessment evaluation carried out by one of the specialists listed on the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) website.

If it is decided it’s safer to be left in position you should apply a sticker proximate to the material to notify any person such as an electrician, decorator or others who might interfere with the material during maintenance works to safeguard them.

If asbestos has been used in one location in your house it is possible that it has been installed in other areas too such as around tanks or pipes as insulation. This type of material is much more dangerous and should be removed only by a specialist company carrying out the appropriate safety and disposal measures.

In the event you have to remove the asbestos, and depending on its content and quantity, you might have to budget for about €5,000 as worst case depending on the size of your house. You then would be faced with reinstating your ceilings and areas of damage where a similar amount might be required to be added to your budget.

If you decide to sell your house in the future, you should advise the selling agents that you have asbestos in the property and provide them with a copy of the report together with details of any action you have taken.

Fergus Merriman is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, scsi.ie