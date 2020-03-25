Should we reinstate a fourth bedroom before we sell our house?

Property Clinic: There is no doubt a fourth bedroom makes a significant difference to the asking price

A fourth bedroom could make a significant difference, so converting it back should be well worth the investment. Photograph: iStock

A fourth bedroom could make a significant difference, so converting it back should be well worth the investment. Photograph: iStock

 

We converted our four-bedroom house into a three bed, knocking two bedrooms into one in order to have a bigger master bedroom once our children flew the nest. We are now considering downsizing. Is it worth spending money on converting the master bedroom back to a fourth bedroom before selling so we can market it at a higher price as a four-bed rather than three-bed property?

The short answer here is yes. You haven’t given an approximate location for your property, or indeed if the house is detached or semi-detached, however in my local area where three-bed semi-detached houses sell for typically €240,000-€250,000, four-bed semis in the same estate will typically make €280,000-€290,000, a difference of about €40,000.

Obviously a four-bed house is larger than a three bed, having a bigger footprint, so it’s not quite fair to say the extra bedroom is worth €40,000, as the additional ground-floor room sizes are a contributory factor. However, there is no doubt the fourth bedroom does make a significant difference and should well be worth the investment.

Significant barrier to sales is the matter of non-compliance with planning permission and or building regulations

On another not unrelated topic, a significant barrier to sales at present is the matter of non-compliance with planning permission and or building regulations. The most common items cropping up at the last minute relate to attic conversions, front porch installations and, in one particular case, a couple had installed a bay window to a front sitting room, which a purchaser’s architect identified as requiring planning retention.

Such matters can prolong a sale by anything up to six months. My advice is, therefore, if you have carried out any alterations to the property, however insignificant they might seem, have a qualified building surveyor examine the works to ensure compliance with both planning and building regulations. A little outlay on professional fees now can save no end of problems later in the process. - Ed Careya chartered residential agency surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, scsi.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.