Share your story: Are you affected by the housing crisis?

With prices for properties beyond the reach of many, house inflation far outstripping wage inflation, and a shortage of houses to rent at affordable prices, tens of thousands of people have been impacted by the housing crisis. We are interested in your story.

You may be a tenant paying punitive rent and unable to save for a deposit. You may be a landlord who is struggling because of taxes, rogue tenants or competition from institutional investors. You may have been forced to move back home with your parents to save for a house. You may be those parents. You may be commuting long distances and even living in your car. You may have come up with a clever solution and want to share it with others. Almost everyone has been affected in some way by the housing crisis, we would love to hear your story.

Share your story

Tell us what impact you experience is having/has had on your life, using this form (max 700 words). Please attach a photograph too, if you have one to share.

A selection may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.