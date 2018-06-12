Seven plain homes with surprising interiors

There is a lot going on behind the modest facades of these Dublin houses

James Rogers

Inside and out: 40 Reuben Street, Dublin 8

40 Reuben Street, D8

 

We decided to look at some of the most deceptive properties on the market right now – homes that have a lot more to them than you might believe at first glance.

40 Reuben Street, D8
40 Reuben Street, D8
40 Reuben Street, D8
40 Reuben Street, D8

40 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

Type: Terraced three-bedroom house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive

Asking price: €475,000

74 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8
74 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8
74 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8
74 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8

74 Lombard Street West, Portobello, Dublin 8

Type: Three-bedroom terraced home with a modest facade

Estate agent: DNG Central

Asking price: €675,000

8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12
8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12
8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, D12
8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, D12
8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, D12
8 Greenmount Court, Harold's Cross, D12

8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12

Type: End of terrace two-bedroom house

Estate agent: O’Connor Shannon

Asking price: €425,000

26 Kingsland Park Avenue, D8
26 Kingsland Park Avenue, D8
26 Kingsland Park Avenue, D8
26 Kingsland Park Avenue, D8

26 Kingsland Park Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8

Type: Classic three-bedroom terraced home

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines

Asking price: €695,000

26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
26 Mulgrave Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
26 Mulgrave Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Type: Four-bedroom period terraced house

Estate agent: Vincent Finnegan

Asking price: €795,000

99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
99 St Maryy’s Lane, Ballsbridge, D4
99 St Mary's Lane, Ballsbridge, D4

99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Type: Three-bed detached mews house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

Asking price: €795,000

6 St Brendan’s Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
6 St Brendan's Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

6 St Brendan’s Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Type: Two-bedroom terraced house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

Asking price: €445,000

