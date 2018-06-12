Seven plain homes with surprising interiors
There is a lot going on behind the modest facades of these Dublin houses
Inside and out: 40 Reuben Street, Dublin 8
We decided to look at some of the most deceptive properties on the market right now – homes that have a lot more to them than you might believe at first glance.
40 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8
Type: Terraced three-bedroom house
Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive
Asking price: €475,000
74 Lombard Street West, Portobello, Dublin 8
Type: Three-bedroom terraced home with a modest facade
Estate agent: DNG Central
Asking price: €675,000
8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12
Type: End of terrace two-bedroom house
Estate agent: O’Connor Shannon
Asking price: €425,000
26 Kingsland Park Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8
Type: Classic three-bedroom terraced home
Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines
Asking price: €695,000
26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Type: Four-bedroom period terraced house
Estate agent: Vincent Finnegan
Asking price: €795,000
99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Type: Three-bed detached mews house
Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge
Asking price: €795,000
6 St Brendan’s Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Type: Two-bedroom terraced house
Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge
Asking price: €445,000
