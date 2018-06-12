Seven plain homes with surprising interiors

We decided to look at some of the most deceptive properties on the market right now – homes that have a lot more to them than you might believe at first glance.

40 Reuben Street, D8

40 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8

Type: Terraced three-bedroom house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive

Asking price: €475,000

74 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8

74 Lombard Street West, Portobello, Dublin 8

Type: Three-bedroom terraced home with a modest facade

Estate agent: DNG Central

Asking price: €675,000

8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12

8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, D12

8 Greenmount Court, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 12

Type: End of terrace two-bedroom house

Estate agent: O’Connor Shannon

Asking price: €425,000

26 Kingsland Park Avenue, D8

26 Kingsland Park Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8

Type: Classic three-bedroom terraced home

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines

Asking price: €695,000

26 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Type: Four-bedroom period terraced house

Estate agent: Vincent Finnegan

Asking price: €795,000

99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

99 St Mary’s Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Type: Three-bed detached mews house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

Asking price: €795,000

6 St Brendan’s Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Type: Two-bedroom terraced house

Estate agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

Asking price: €445,000

