Senior property figure Michael Glynn, of DNG, dies

The death has occurred of the well-known property-industry figure Michael Glynn. The 62-year-old, who died suddenly at home on Saturday, had for the past 15 years been a senior partner at DNG, where he was involved in establishing and running DNG Nationwide, the group’s franchise network.

Glynn used his strong marketing background to develop and oversee DNG’s strategic activities. His understanding of property, branding and marketing was instrumental in the rapid growth of the brand and its nationwide expansion.

Before moving to DNG he was a director of Sherry FitzGerald, where his marketing expertise was also instrumental in establishing its national franchise business in the late 1990s.

A keen sportsman, Glynn played soccer and Gaelic football at club level, and was an avid Dublin supporter. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, and their three children, Geoffrey, Jamie and Julie-Ann.