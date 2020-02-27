Sealing the deal: how to buy a house at the right price

Do thorough research, be upfront about your finances and know when to play it cool

Joanne Hunt

Buyer beware. If it’s an executor sale, ask if it has gone through probate. If it’s a private sale, ask if contracts are ready. If the seller is a receiver, the paperwork can mean delays.

Buyer beware. If it’s an executor sale, ask if it has gone through probate. If it’s a private sale, ask if contracts are ready. If the seller is a receiver, the paperwork can mean delays.

Start low. Offer the asking. Sit tight. With so much conflicting advice on offer, it’s a wonder any house gets sold. Finding a home and making the biggest financial commitment of your life brings big emotions. Knowing the market – and your own mind – is the art of the deal.

Do your research

Viewing houses and making bids without research is wasted effort, says Brian Dempsey of DNG Stillorgan. The property price register provides real-time prices, and a Google trawl will yield sales brochures galore. There’s no excuse.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.