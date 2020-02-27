Sealing the deal: how to buy a house at the right price
Do thorough research, be upfront about your finances and know when to play it cool
Buyer beware. If it’s an executor sale, ask if it has gone through probate. If it’s a private sale, ask if contracts are ready. If the seller is a receiver, the paperwork can mean delays.
Start low. Offer the asking. Sit tight. With so much conflicting advice on offer, it’s a wonder any house gets sold. Finding a home and making the biggest financial commitment of your life brings big emotions. Knowing the market – and your own mind – is the art of the deal.
Do your research
Viewing houses and making bids without research is wasted effort, says Brian Dempsey of DNG Stillorgan. The property price register provides real-time prices, and a Google trawl will yield sales brochures galore. There’s no excuse.