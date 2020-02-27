Start low. Offer the asking. Sit tight. With so much conflicting advice on offer, it’s a wonder any house gets sold. Finding a home and making the biggest financial commitment of your life brings big emotions. Knowing the market – and your own mind – is the art of the deal.

Do your research

Viewing houses and making bids without research is wasted effort, says Brian Dempsey of DNG Stillorgan. The property price register provides real-time prices, and a Google trawl will yield sales brochures galore. There’s no excuse.