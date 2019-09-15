Sea view luxury in Sligo or a Burren-inspired afternoon tea?

Get the drift

The coolest autumnal escape this year comes by way of The Driftwood in Rosses Point. In the picturesque seaside village on a small peninsula outside Sligo town, with panoramic views of Knocknarea and Benbulben, this small boutique hotel offers guests a stylish setting in which to unwind. Expect individually designed sea view rooms, cast iron baths where you can soak overlooking the bay, Voya products in every en suite, and a restaurant which is a foodie destination for locals in its own right. Stay in September from €115 for a deluxe seaview room, or from October onwards from €99. thedriftwood.ie

The Driftwood in Rosses Point

Dromoland Castle in Co Clare has partnered with the Burren Perfumery to create a new afternoon tea experience. Based on the allure of the Burren, known for its dramatic limescale landscapes, high oceanic climate and 1,100 species of plants, the new tea treats guests to a menu of unusual tastings. Burren produce including gold cheese, Burren beef and Burren smokehouse Atlantic wild mackerel in the sandwiches is just for starters, accompanied by an iced summer herbal infusion. Available from now until October 14th, from €35 per person. Book at dromoland.ie.

Short haul

Having become a success in 26 cities worldwide, LuggageHero launches in Dublin this month. The service allows users to store luggage as they travel by visiting the LuggageHero website to find a conveniently located storage site inside a verified shop or business. Each piece of luggage and its contents are insured for up to €2,500, so you’re keepsakes are safe. Since the company launched in 2016, its customers have racked up more than 1 million hours of bag storage. luggagehero.com

Four-legged guests

The Belfast hotel Bullitt has opened its first dog-friendly rooms. Guests now have the option to book specially equipped rooms that offer a comfortable space for owners and their pooches to relax in after a day spent exploring the northern capital. There are luxury Casper dog beds in each dog-friendly room, plus guides to the dog-friendly venues and activities for guests to enjoy in the neighbourhood. bullitthotel.com