Savills boosts position in new-homes market with four recruits to its team

They say when one door shuts another one opens. Only a few months ago Savills announced it was scaling back its residential estate-agency business in Dublin with the closure of three branches and a renewed focus solely on the upper end of the market. Now it is bolstering its position in the new-homes market with four recruits to its new-homes team.

Kate O’Donoghue is a marketing specialist who joins from marketing positions at the bookmaker Paddy Power and the Arnotts department store. Anna Potterton, a recent architecture graduate who is completing an MSc in real estate at Technological University Dublin, previously worked with Coonan Properties, the Co Kildare estate agency. Sophie Hansom and Kate O’Sullivan join as sales advisers.

David Browne, Savills’ new-homes director, said: “We have a strong team with backgrounds in architecture, planning, construction, interior design, marketing and, of course, sales. These additions to our team further strengthen our service offering in this space.”

All we need now are the new houses.