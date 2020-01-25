The Housing Fix is an Irish Times series exploring solutions to Ireland’s housing crisis – arguably the biggest social and economic issue facing the country and its next government – in the run-up to the general election.

For Louise Hyland, the worst part is the queue. Waiting in line outside another house or apartment, while prospective neighbours stare out. “As you’re standing there, you’re also watching the estate agent judging you and all the other people going in as well.”