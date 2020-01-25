Renters on housing crisis: ‘We’re f**ked basically’

Rental sector has exploded, but housing policy is still locked on home ownership

Jack Horgan-Jones

Laura Forsythe: “All the beans on toast and tap water in the world isn’t going to get you there (for deposit).” Photograph: Dara MacDonaill

Laura Forsythe: “All the beans on toast and tap water in the world isn’t going to get you there (for deposit).” Photograph: Dara MacDonaill

The Housing Fix is an Irish Times series exploring solutions to Ireland’s housing crisis – arguably the biggest social and economic issue facing the country and its next government – in the run-up to the general election.

For Louise Hyland, the worst part is the queue. Waiting in line outside another house or apartment, while prospective neighbours stare out. “As you’re standing there, you’re also watching the estate agent judging you and all the other people going in as well.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.