Raising the roof in Donnybrook

A brand new extension knits an original 1950s detached house to a new kind of modernity that includes cornicing, but not as you know it.

Mark Arigho, a partner in Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects, a dynamic practice that has both Dublin and Belfast-based offices, was hired to update the Donnybrook property, a big 1950s build, with a brick and render exterior, that had been extended several times over the decades and stood at 375sq m.

But each extension had been added on an ad hoc basis with no cohesive overall thinking to the layout. These included a once very fashionable conservatory that had been stuck onto the back of the house that was north-facing in orientation.

The firm decided to go back to basics and demolished all but the original part of the house and then extended in two directions. Out into the garden to give the family a really smart open-plan living, kitchen, dining room and up into the sizeable attic, building a second floor under the eaves.

The roof height was raised to let the light in. Photograph: Aisling McCoy

The kitchen’s below-counter units declutter the sightlines and help to create a sense of calm. Photograph: Aisling McCoy

By literally raising the roof and changing the angle of the roof from about 22 degrees to 45 degrees he was able to install a master suite where the staircase to access it and its floor-to-roof ceiling heights conformed to building regulations. This helped extend the property to about 500sq m.

The end result is far more subtle than it might sound: the master suite sits within the footprint of the original house, while the new extension out into the back has a flat roof so as not to encroach on neighbours.

Bringing in the light

While the accommodation part of the build was structurally challenging, the real skill came in trying to bring light into the north-facing rear, for the house had a sizeable and impressively private back garden, he explains.

This he did by installing a modern-style verandah that covered the patio area so the owners could sit outside no matter what the weather did. “Its steel roof, made by the main contractor Desmond McGuirk, protects from rain and drizzle, really important in an Irish climate,” he says.

By installing a modern-style verandah that covers the patio area, the owners can sit outside in all weathers. Photograph: Aisling McCoy

A voile curtain hangs between the glazing and rooflight. Photograph: Aisling McCoy

The aluminium glazing was made by the Folding Door Company to a design by Arigho. By setting it into thin frames you really feel like you are in the garden while sitting at the dining table. “These were powdercoated a signal white to give a crisp finish that better blended in with render and the hand-made, Danish white brick that was used on the exterior.”

Inside, discreet roof lights, long narrow apertures that sit flush with the roof, wash the place in soft light.

A voile curtain hanging between the glazing and rooflight adds texture while the blinds, supplied by Homework Interiors and Blinds, offers further privacy options. A raised gas fire sits on a cantilevered concrete bench and is where the family can gather after meals.

The open space has been subtly divided into three distinct areas by using a concrete cornice within each to frame the living, dining and kitchen areas.

By using downstand beams, this feels like a really fresh way to subtly outline each one, a method often used by the now deceased but highly influential Pritzker Prize-winning Mexican architect and engineer, Luis Barragán.

Light concrete in colour, the beams were made by Gerry Brennan using formwork and buffed and sealed. Any air bubbles trapped inside gave it a Portland Stone look, Arigho explains.

Calm kitchen

Save for an end wall that houses the ovens and pantry storage, the kitchen, designed by Porter and Jones, features below-counter units only. This declutters the sightlines and helps to create a great sense of calm, he explains.

The countertops are Calacatta quartz with the backsplash picked out in a natural stone where it isn’t going to be subjected to the same kind of abuse that the countertops will be expected to take. It’s a subtle way of bringing in texture.

Underfoot is a large format tile by Florim with a smooth finish texture to those used indoors and a more unhoned feel to those laid outside on the verandah. There were supplied by TileStyle.

Hidden from view behind the kitchen is the utility room and additional freezer storage.

The front door has a cantilevered steel porch to keep the rain off its solid oak door. Set over two metres back from the canopy edge and fabricated by McNally Joinery, this chimes very nicely with the engineered oak floor underfoot, supplied by the Hardwood Floor Company. The boards were laid in an east to west fashion so parallel to the front door saddle.

Set about four steps up from the large open-plan L-shaped space is the original living room. It remains separate and has a door to close it off from the rest of the house. Thanks to the use of wood and stone it offers a thoroughly different ambiance here; cantilevered oak bench seating runs the length of two entire walls and offers extra seating space should you have guests over.

The open fire is also raised and has a bespoke fire basket made by Christopher O’Neill’s Fireplaces in Ballyogan. Using fireproof paint, its firebricks have been painted black to match the black granite hearth that is set flush with the timber seating. It is a warm and restful space populated by a matte cotton velvet upholstered sofa and arm chairs, all from Roche Bobois.

The light-filled house was also exterior insulated and has underfloor heating throughout its ground floor so will feel warm and cosy even on the darkest, cold winter’s day. It also delivers enough separate spaces for every family member to find his or her niche. alwarchitects.com