While the news of the looming closure of Bewley’s historic Grafton Street cafe has been met with understandable regret from the public, it has also served to put the spotlight on the plight of tenants across the restaurant, retail and other businesses in the service sector which have been unable to operate and trade as a result of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Since the imposition of the lockdown, the issue of rents, and how they would be paid had been put on the backburner for the majority of these tenants as landlords largely adopted a wait-and-see approach. But with the country now taking the first tentative steps towards the so-called “new normal”, the matter is back on the agenda as landlords and tenants look to navigate a new crisis, for which neither is to blame.