Property viewings are back. Here’s what it means for buyers and sellers

Monday may be the day thousands will flock to their local hairdresser or barber, or hit the road to visit friends or family, but it’s also the day putative home-buyers can finally view a property without having to buy it first.

Yes, estate agents across the country will once again start taking bookings for property viewings, whether the home is being sold by private treaty or auction, so putting an end to the lockdown norms of the past few months, which saw only those who went sale agreed on a property obtain the right to view it.