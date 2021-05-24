Property prices: How far off boom-era highs are they, and will they climb all the way back?
Prices in Dublin 6W are just 12% off their peaks. Other urban areas have a long way to go
Housing market: in Cos Roscommon, Donegal, Cavan, Sligo and Leitrim, prices are still at least 40 per cent off their boom-era highs. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg
What’s that they say about investment products? “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” When it comes to the Irish property market, it might also be an apposite adage. Just because a house once sold for a particular price in 2007, it doesn’t mean it will do so again.
Nonetheless, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of receding, attention has returned to issues in the property market, and the difficulties would-be buyers are facing.