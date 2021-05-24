Property prices: How far off boom-era highs are they, and will they climb all the way back?

What’s that they say about investment products? “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” When it comes to the Irish property market, it might also be an apposite adage. Just because a house once sold for a particular price in 2007, it doesn’t mean it will do so again.

Nonetheless, as the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of receding, attention has returned to issues in the property market, and the difficulties would-be buyers are facing.