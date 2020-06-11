Property Price Register posts big house sales during lockdown

The property market may be emerging from a quiet few months on foot of coronavirus, but that’s not to say there hasn’t been some activity. Some big sales surfaced on the Property Price Register in recent weeks that are likely to be among the biggest of the year.

First up there’s Thorndale in Dartry, Co Dublin which, when it went on the market in May last year seeking €5.4million, was described here as “the swankiest house on the Luas Green line”. With an address at 31 Temple Road, the fine 495sq m (5,330sq ft) Victorian turned up as sold on the Property Price Register in mid-April for €5.6million. Sherry FitzGerald selling agent Geralyn Byrne brokered the deal but declined to comment on the sale. Fully renovated and in walk-in condition, the handsome Victorian has a history of swift sales, it sold to the current sellers in 2014 for €4.75 million. They had planned it as a Dublin base from their home in the country, but it never quite got the use. It’s understood locally that the property will now be used as a family home.

Summerhill in Killiney, Co Dublin

Next up was Summerhill in Killiney, a gorgeous Italianate hillside home at Marino Avenue West in Co Dublin. In the same family for about 40 years (they paid €385,000 for it) it boasts some of the best uninterrupted views along this coastal stretch that’s also home to Bono, Enya and Neil Jordan. The striking 700sq m (7,535 sq ft) mansion on five rolling acres was placed on the market in May 2018 seeking €10million. Just before Christmas last, the price was reduced to €8.9 million, and in May it came up as sold for €8.5 million on the Property Price Register. However it turns out this wasn’t an open market transaction, and more likely an interfamily transfer of ownership, as this gorgeous property remains for sale seeking €8.9 million through selling agent Lisney.

Summerhill, Killiney, Co Dublin

The enduring popularity of Dublin’s seaside properties continued when Cove Lodge in Sandycove also turned up sold for €3.138 million in May. Owned by developer Robin Power and with views of Scotsman Bay across the road, this modern four bed was one of the last in the prolific property owner’s portfolio to go on sale in April 2018 seeking €3.5 million. After six months it was removed from the market and rented. During this time a US-based couple planning a return with their young family to Ireland sought to buy it directly from Power and the deal went through off market (much to the annoyance no doubt of the original selling agent Lisney).

Cove Lodge in Sandycove also turned up sold for €3.138 million in May

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, the resumed property market got off to a good start this week when eight of the first 10 houses at a new homes scheme in Newcastle, Co Dublin sold in one day. Cornerpark by Alanna Homes had been due to launch on March 21st but was overtaken by the Covid-19 lockdown. The three bed sales ranged from €325,000 to €395,000 and all but one of the purchasers through Sherry FitzGerald were first time buyers. Prices were unchanged over the period, and all of the buyers had viewed the properties beforehand by virtual tour only.