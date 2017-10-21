Priced out of Dundrum? Try Ballinteer

Nestled at the base of the Dublin Mountains, close by the M50, Ballinteer in Dublin 16 is a relatively new neighbourhood. The town largely came into existence less than a century ago with the introduction of private builds off Ballinteer Avenue in the 1920s, which continued until the 1950s, a grouping of housing that forms old Ballinteer.

This continued with more developments between the 1960s and 1980s and a further final Celtic Tiger development of houses and apartments on a 24-acre site called Ballintyre on the grounds of Ballintyre House, which dates from 1820.

What was created was a small, tightly knit community with a bucolic feel due to the proximity of the rolling green fields at the base of mountains, but one that is just a short walk from the Dundrum Town Centre and its plethora of amenities. The M50 is close by, and like many of the goods in the shopping centre, the homes around Dundrum unsurprisingly fit into a rather high price bracket. Ballinteer offers better value for those looking to buy close to the area.

What’s the housing stock like?

There is a wide range on offer. The Irish Land Trust built homes for soldiers and sailors in Ballinteer Gardens, which form terraced and semi-detached homes. These were mainly two-beds initially, but many have been enlarged with front and back extensions to double the number of bedrooms.

The main thoroughfare of the area is Ballinteer Avenue, off which various roads offer a selection of detached and semi-detached homes. In addition to houses, the area also caters for apartment living, both one- and two-bed.

“Builders, including Doyle and McInerney, would have built large sections of the area, similar to the builds they were also making all around Dublin in pockets like Templeogue,” says Miriam Finn, Sherry FitzGerald Dundrum branch manager.

Transport and infrastructure

Ballinteer is 10km from Dublin city centre, and its transport links make it more accessible to the city than the distance would make one think. The M50 runs along the southern side of Ballinteer, with exit 13 leading right down Ballinteer Road. For public transport, the Luas, which was something of a game-changer is terms of connectivity, is a 25-minute walk or a five-minute drive.

Village life

Dundrum Town Centre’s shops, restaurants and cinemas inevitably draw customers away from the neighbourhood but Ballinteer also has its own village along Ballinteer Avenue, with a SuperValu and two pubs – Ballinteer House and The Coach House – both of which serve food. Beside the Coach House is a Fresh Avenue, an excellent specialist fruit and veg store. That stretch has other amenities, such as a physiotherapist and a medical centre.

Also located in Dundrum is the Steps of Rome, well known around the city as one of the most authentic Italian restaurants in the country.

Green space and sports

Marlay Park borders the western side of Ballinteer, hosting a variety of sports, a food market on Saturdays and the Longitude Music Festival annually. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

As well as the kilometres of green space at the foothills of the mountains, there is green space built into most of the housing developments around the neighbourhood. Marlay Park also borders the western side of Ballinteer, hosting a variety of sports, a food market on Saturdays and the Longitude Music Festival annually.

A number of sports clubs play out of the various green and sports spaces, including Three Rock Rovers Hockey Club and St Johns GAA – with playing fields in Marlay Park, which also hosts a park run every Saturday morning.

Schools

One of the main draws of Ballinteer for buyers is its close proximity to a number of well-regarded schools. Mixed private secondary school Wesley College, which places much emphasis on rugby and drama, is located just off Ballinteer Road. Ballinteer Community School is located on the west side, close to Stonemasons Way.

Who’s buying and living there?

“The apartments are being bought by young professionals or those trading down,” says Finn. “There are also a number of Chinese and Japanese investors buying to rent. A number of Chinese are also buying to live as well and love the green space of the area and also the proximity to good schools.

“The family buyer is the main buyer in the area, though. Young families who bought an apartment a number of years ago have now had a child and are taking the next step to buy a house and want to stay in the area. Larger families are then looking at the larger-build semi-detached and detached homes.”

Where do residents work?

Given Ballinteer’s strong transport connections to town, but also to the rest of south Dublin, residents tend to commute to a number of different areas of the city for work.

“A lot residents work in Sandyford Industrial Estate, which is 10 minutes away, with a large number of international companies and banks,” says Finn.

“Most of our buyers in Ballinteer commute into the city centre for work,” says Robert Finnegan of Vincent Finnegan Auctioneers. “Other residents commute to other areas of south Dublin for work such as Tallaght or other points off the M50.”

What new developments are coming to the area?

There is little space for new builds in Ballinteer and as a result no new developments are being constructed. However, in Dundrum, the new Herbert Hill apartment complex is bringing one-, two- and three-bed apartments to the market in January. There is a lot of interest in that complex from trader-downers in Ballinteer, which is likely to lead to a number of semi-detached and detached homes in Ballinteer coming on the market in 2018.

What are the going rates in the area?

The entry point in the Ballinteer market is currently €325,000, which will secure a 75sq m, two-bed, two-bath apartment in Marlay View. Bidding starts at €545,000 for a three-bed, one-bath bungalow in Kingston Rise; for the same price one can secure a three-bed, two-bath, semi-detached home in Ludford Park.

In Ludford Drive, €645,000 is the starting price for a five-bed, two-bath semi-detached house. A four-bed, three-bath in the area’s newest development, Ballintyre Park, starts at €695,000.

A jump up again takes you to the €800,000 mark, where one can bid for a four-bed, five-bath detached home in Kingston View, with a favourable B3 energy rating.

What’s for sale in the area?

Two-bed, two-bath apartment at 81 Marley View for €325,000. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Three-bed, two-bath, semi-detached house at 24 Ludford Park for €545,000. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Four-bed, three-bath, semi-detached house at 15 Ballintyre Walk for €695,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

What’s for rent?

Three-bed, three-bath terraced house at Ballintyre Walk for €1,744 a month. Agent: Vincent Finnegan

Three-bed, one-bath, semi-detached house at 44 The Heights for €2,000 a month. Agent: private

Three-bed, two-bath apartment at Ballintyre Demesne for €2,500 a month. Agent: private