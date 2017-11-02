Press Up restaurant duo have new plans for Kiely's site in Mount Merrion

Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan submit fresh plans with lower apartment heights and less commercial space

Aidan Murphy

The new-look scheme for the Union Cafe site in Mount Merrion

The new-look scheme for the Union Cafe site in Mount Merrion

 

Property development company Oakmount has submitted a fresh planning application to develop a mixed-use scheme on the Union Cafe (formerly Kiely’s) site in Mount Merrion, where it was previously refused planning last year by the local council and An Bord Pleanála.

The developer appears to have scrapped its initial plans and started afresh, bringing in architects Cathal O’Neill & Associates, who designed the apartment block that was granted planning permission on the neighbouring Flanagans site last year.

Oakmount, which is headed by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, has scaled back the scheme significantly, with the proposed buildings ranging in height from three to four stories maximum, including setback penthouse levels – in sharp contrast to its previous plans, which included structures of up to seven stories in height, which attracted almost 340 objections from locals.

The duo say that they have listened to the council, neighbours and the planning board’s comments when designing the latest scheme. Other key changes include reducing the commercial space by 60 per cent, which will mean dropping a supermarket, other shops and a gym, and a full basement level, likely to result in the proposed development generating significantly less traffic. While the previous plans proposed three vehicular entrances, the latest plans feature just one, the existing entrance on Wilson Road. The existing Deerpark Road entrance will be closed off.

In all, 50 apartments are proposed across two buildings comprising 11 one-bed, 30 two-bed and nine three-bed units. A third building will house Union Cafe and Kennedy’s pub, the two establishments that currently occupy the existing structures on the site.

In spite of opposition from locals, a number of housing developments have been granted planning permission in the area since 2016. These include a large apartment scheme at the Flanagans site on Deerpark Road and a 63-unit development at Cherrygarth by Pat Crean’s Marlet. Meanwhile, businessman David Doyle has been refused planning permission for a 47-unit housing development at Thornhill House solely on the basis that the council considered the plans would not provide sufficient open space for the existing house, which is a protected structure.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.