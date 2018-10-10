Plans unveiled for Dalkey new homes scheme beside broadcaster Pat Kenny

Bartra Homes, the housebuilding arm of Bartra Capital Property, has unveiled its plans for a 26-unit new homes development at a site near Dalkey’s Bulloch Harbour, which neighbours broadcaster Pat Kenny’s home.

In August it emerged that Bartra had paid €3.1 million for the Maple Tree House site, but what was not clear was how Bartra envisaged delivering a high-density development on the site, which is just under an acre in size. It turns out that, in addition to buying Maple Tree House from the late solicitor Gerard Charlton and his wife Maeve O’Connor, Bartra has also acquired a 0.21-hectare (0.51 acre) contiguous site with frontage onto Ulverton Road from the Charltons’ daughter Gearóidín and her husband Corry McMahon.

In 2006 the site, then comprising a 146sq m (1,570sq ft) house named Yonder, came to the market guiding €1.6 million and fetched a significantly higher sum of €4.05 million under the hammer when it was snapped up by the couple, whose own home adjoins it. They successfully obtained planning permission for two detached homes to replace the existing one, but never proceeded with the plans.

Fire damage

The house subsequently suffered fire damage and was razed in recent years. It is not known what price Bartra has paid for this second site; however, by acquiring it they have now assembled a 0.6-hectare (1.48 acre) site with good road frontage onto Ulverton Road.

Their plans for the combined site include 19 apartments, comprising four one-beds, 14 two-beds and a three-bed, each ranging in size from 67sq m to 156sq m, along with seven houses. The houses, each two to three storeys in height, will have two or three bedrooms and range in size from 110sq m to 170sq m.

The development is situated about 1km from Dalkey Dart station, meaning the council’s planners will encourage a density in excess of 50 units per hectare in line with the 2016-2022 County Development Plan. Bartra’s proposal equates to a density of about 43 units per hectare, which, while low, could be permissible given the relatively low-density nature of surrounding properties.