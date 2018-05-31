Pastoral haven at foot of the Blackstairs for €750k

Many of us dream about escaping to the country at some stage but the reality can often fall short. The long damp winters can turn living in the most picturesque of pastoral properties into an endurance test.

Corrageen is a country house at the foot of the Blackstairs mountains that has banished damp with the installation of underfloor heating. Situated about a mile from the Co Carlow border, the house is believed to date to the 17th century, but this luxury makes every corner of its ground floor feel toasty and goes some way to explaining how its houseplants have thrived with green shoots and tendrils climbing its open-plan conservatory.

The charming house, a former forge, has retained many of its original features including the forge fire in the TV room, the first room beyond the half-door threshold.

It leads through to the family room, a double-height space with lime-washed walls and an enormous open fire surrounded by granite and a wooden beam as a mantle. Underfoot are terracotta tiles that will radiate heat throughout the day. From here the upper level is accessed via a timber staircase and balustrade.

Through an opening is the cut-stone walled kitchen, designed by local craftsman Andrew Ryan. From here there is access to a sheltered courtyard area.

Part of the house is built into the side of the mountain and from the master bedroom there is access to an upper garden. This room has a walk through wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

One of the property’s four bedrooms is at hall level and has an en suite bathroom.

Corageen

Corageen

Corageen

Barn conversion

Adjoining the main house is a big barn with a vaulted ceiling supported by crossbeams. Clerestory windows along one side bring light in while maintaining privacy with double doors on the other side leading out to the main courtyard. There is terracotta tiling on the floor here too. Its one bedroom is situated upstairs where there is also access to the upper garden via a second conservatory.

Combined, the main house and barn measure 344sq m/3,702sq ft. The property includes further outhouses and farm buildings that could be converted. Set on 24 acres Corrageen, which first came to market last year seeking €720,000, is now back on the market for €750,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.