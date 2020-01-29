Our new windows cost us €22,000 and they’re faulty – what can we do?

My wife and I are in the process of building our own home in Co Wicklow. Our site is very picturesque but also quite exposed to wind and rain, so we believed the triple-glazed windows we chose would be perfect.

After the installation of the windows, it became obvious that there were two major issues. Firstly, from the outside looking in, there is a mirror-like finish to the glass, almost like privacy glass you might find in security huts, etc. (Obviously, we did not spec this.)

Secondly, when you are inside looking out, the brow of the hill adjacent and the stone walls distort in duplicate as you look out. A representative for the window supplier suggested that we must look straight on to the window for the window to function, which seems a little unusual to me. It is certainly not how other windows function.

The window supplier subsequently sent three experts out who variously cited a number of causes for the problem: including too much light, the country setting, too much greenery around us, or the fact we are completely surrounded by a ditch (when in fact the south side of the house and main living areas could not be less surrounded).

They have committed to having an “independent” expert do a report, although they are paying for his services. They also reiterated on a recent site visit that they “just aren’t seeing it”. As yet, they seem entirely reluctant to rectify the problems.

The windows in the showroom have none of these characteristics, but the supplier has consistently pointed out that the windows in the showroom can’t be used as an example of how a window is when it is on a house.

We have recently visited other houses with triple glazing (from different suppliers) and there are none of these issues. The supplier has our money (€22,000) as it must be paid in full before a window is off-loaded.

What should we do next? My wife and I really aren’t that fussy, but the notion of having the outdoor view so distorted when you look out, and the mirror-like finish on the windows, is worrying.

I attach some photos and a letter from our engineer in which he states that, in his professional opinion, there is an issue with the windows.

Harry Clarke, the famous artist, made his livelihood satisfying people’s fascination with the refraction of light through glass.

But as well as allowing light to pass through, glass will also reflect and distort light. This will happen at various rates depending on many factors but including glass type, thickness, colour or tint and whether or not the glass has any particular coating or film. The use of double and triple glazing adds additional layers of reflection. Each sheet of glass or film produces a reflection resulting in the phenomenon of multiple reflections. Films or coatings used to laminate glass sheets or prevent excessive heat gain can also result in colour distortion in these reflections.

Reflection and refraction can be dealt with by the introduction of lighting or by tilting the glass as most will be familiar with in the case of car showroom windows. Films can be applied to make glass one-way meaning the glass acts as a mirror on one side but is translucent on the other.

The use of artificial light both internally and externally can also influence the extent of visibility through glass and impact on the issue of total internal reflection where the glass acts as a mirror.

I have reviewed your photographs and note the obvious three reflections as a result of the use of triple glazing, with some colour distortion also visible. This appears normal.

The external glazing, however, appears to be reflecting all light and acting as a mirror. This will significantly reduce the amount of light entering the house. Clearly you did not expect or desire this property of the glass used. The supplier says this is normal; however you are unhappy with this.

Particular results

In my experience there are many types of glass and many finishes that can be applied as part of the manufacturing process each with their own particular results.

In order to be more informed on this matter, I suggest that you ask the window supplier to nominate two other sites where they have provided the exact same specification of glass used in your home.

You should note the specification of glazing used in your case. This is typically recorded on the window panels and is marked on the plastic separator placed between the individual sheets of glass. This will give the date of manufacture and the glass thickness used. A British Standard reference may also be given or a kite mark indicating that the glass is toughened.

You should visit both sites with your designer, if you have retained one to assist with your build, or with a chartered building surveyor, and first check that the markings indicating the specification matches yours exactly. Establish if the same level of external reflection is occurring. This should be readily apparent. If the reflections are similar to those you are experiencing, then it may be that although not desired these are standard “trade-offs”against the additional benefits achieved by using the specification of glass provided.

Manufacturing fault

If you do not notice the same level of reflection and light reduction, then something is different, and you clearly have an issue. If the specification matches but the date of manufacture is different, the issue may be as a result of a manufacturing fault.

With this information you will be in a better position to get engagement from the window supplier. As with all such issues, suppliers are slow to raise their hand but are usually willing to quickly replace items if it is found that a fault exists. Word of mouth and referrals are key in the construction industry, your last job being the best example of your work.

Noel Larkin, is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), scsi.ie