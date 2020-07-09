On your bike: Good-value areas to buy a home a short cycle from central Dublin

House hunters who are prepared to pedal should try these newly connected city areas

Joanne Hunt

Cyclists by the Grand Canal in Dublin. The numbers cycling in the city have surged in recent years. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Buying your first home this year? With public transport capacity now a fraction of pre-Covid days, how to get to work may prove a conundrum. Even if restrictions ease, the sardine crush on buses and trains, once the peak-time norm, will no longer appeal. For an affordable home with a healthy commute, it’s time to get on your bike.

In the wake of a pandemic, the development of cycling infrastructure is set to accelerate. Public transport capacity has been reduced to 50 per cent or less of normal levels, a social distancing measure likely to continue for some time. Authorities are having to act fast with existing and planned cycle routes starting to connect whole swathes of Dublin city.

