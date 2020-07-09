On your bike: Good-value areas to buy a home a short cycle from central Dublin

Buying your first home this year? With public transport capacity now a fraction of pre-Covid days, how to get to work may prove a conundrum. Even if restrictions ease, the sardine crush on buses and trains, once the peak-time norm, will no longer appeal. For an affordable home with a healthy commute, it’s time to get on your bike.

In the wake of a pandemic, the development of cycling infrastructure is set to accelerate. Public transport capacity has been reduced to 50 per cent or less of normal levels, a social distancing measure likely to continue for some time. Authorities are having to act fast with existing and planned cycle routes starting to connect whole swathes of Dublin city.