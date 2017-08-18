On view: potential in Crumlin for €350k and a walk-in Killiney home

Two fine family homes will open their doors to viewers on Saturday morning - one offers acres of potential in Crumlin while the other is in walk-in condition on a mature estate in Killiney.

Crumlin, with its proximity to the city centre has been on radar of savvy families for the last few years. Its older housing stock is solidly built and its houses oftne come with relatively large gardens with some owners using the space for decades to grow their own vegetables.

Renovated houses in the neighbourhood are achieving high prices. Number 98 Iveagh Gardens, on the other side of Crumlin Road, came to market at the start of the summer asking €525,000, what was considered a bullish price for the area. The property had been extended to 128sq m 1378sq feet and boasted a south-facing private garden and has been sale agreed for in excess of the asking price.

With some modernization and reconfiguration, number 15 Raleigh Square, which is asking €350,000 through agents DNG, could deliver the same type of home spec.

The red-brick fronted house, which measures a decent 104sq m / 1128sq ft is one of a row of homes built by the tobacco manufacturer Player Wills for its workers in the 1930s.

It is in good condition but the configuration of its grund floor needs a rethink to really work for family life. At present there are reception rooms on either side of the hall, the larger having been used as a fourth bedroom. It is more valuable to family living as a seperate sitting room. On the other side of the hall is a smaller den that leads through to a small dining room.

The kitchen is to the rear and small by modern standards. It has a shower room off it, a separate w.c. and a big utility to the side but there is no flow to these rooms and with both kitchen and dining room overlooking the garden it would make sense to integrate the rear weaving a guest w.c, shower and utility into the offer but also bringing the outdoors into the property more. There is great scope to reimagine this part of the house and to even add an extension, subject to planning, to really maximize its potential.

A double gate gives great access to the back garden, which measures 78feet long by 44feet wide. While northerly in aspect it is big enough to catch the sun at different times of the day.

Several miles away, a similar sized family home in the Wyvern estate off Killiney Road in Killiney may look pretty pedestrian on the outside, but it’s been given a stylish makeover that will attract a good deal of attention to this quiet leafy enclave.

Comprising three and four bedroom houses the Wyvern estate was built on lands once belonging to one of Killiney’s big houses, Wyvern House, and benefits from mature trees and plenty of green spaces.

The big house was built by Robert Warren, who also owned Killiney Castle and who added its mock medieval turrets and battlements to what is now the Killiney Castle Hotel.

Number 12 Wyvern is a four-bedroom terraced house that has been recently refurbished with polished wood floors throughout the ground floor, new bathrooms and a kitchen installed in the last three years. The reception rooms now interconnect with the living room to the front and the dining room to the rear opening out to a south-facing patio and decent-sized garden that is somewhat obscured by planting. It means kids can easily roam both indoors and outside.

A door from the dining room takes you through to the kitchen, where there are white units with stainless doors. There is direct access to the garden from here too.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, three good doubles and the fourth, a single currently used as a study.

The house measures 104sq metres/ 1119sq ft and is asking €599,000 through agents Janet Carroll. There is off-street parking for up to two cars, parked one behind the other in the drive.

Glenageary Killiney National School, under the patronage of the Anglican Church, is situated at the entrance to the estate. As well as a big green there is a basketball court and outdoor table tennis nearby. The gym and swimming pool at Killiney Castle Hotel, just up the road, are other great local amenities. From the estate there is a pedestrian shortcut to the foot of Killiney Hill where Tower Tea Rooms is a popular spot. The Druid’s Chair pub is a short walk, as is White Rock.

Both houses will be on view on Saturday 19th August from 10am - 10.30 am.