Wraparound privacy in charming Rathfarnham enclave for €550k

Woodview Cottages have charm, connectivity and proximity to both Rathfarnham and Templeogue villages. They’re a few minutes’ walk from a good shopping centre and only across the road from Dodder Valley Park, where there are acres of green space.

But what the granite-fronted two-storey houses have in charm they tend to lack in space (even the extended mid-terrace units only measure about 75sq m, the size of a two-bed apartment). Hunters Estate Agents has one such property on the market, asking €395,000.

Number 601, on the other hand, is an end-of-terrace that has also been upgraded and remodelled but also boasts a wraparound garden. Its owner took advantage of the private west and south-facing garden to extend out into these spaces and create a home that now measures 82sq m/890 sq ft, but feels much bigger thanks to the surrounding external space. It also enjoys wood views, mainly high beech hedging shielding the backs of the large houses on Fairways.

Room for entertaining

The house has ample room for entertaining with smoked oak flooring knitting together the open plan ground level, which leads from a long rectangular lounge, a dual-aspect room with an inset stove, through glass panelled interconnecting doors to the kitchen. This room takes in light on three sides and features a tasteful grey coloured, in-frame kitchen. Hidden from view is a guest toilet, utility area and larder cupboard that someone trading down might have become used to in a far bigger-sized property.

By contrast, upstairs has just one really good-sized double bedroom and a wall of wardrobe storage. The second bedroom is really a large single. You could fit a double in lengthways if you removed the built-in wardrobes but this is a room that the next owner could use as an office cum guest room by installing a sofa or wall bed.

Number 601 is seeking €550,000 through agent DNG, and its real selling point is the levels of privacy it offers that other houses in this charming estate do not.

Upgrading

Recent sales on the road include number 592, which came to market in the summer of 2017 seeking €425,000. Also extended, it measures 82sq m/890sq ft, and sold for €465,000.

Number 589, a mid-terrace house of 71m/764sq ft, in need of upgrading, sold in January 2017 for €325,000, according to the property price register

Number 577 and number 578 both sold last November, the former making €385,000, the latter €160,000. Number 598, a mid-terrace property of 61sq m /662sq ft, came to market earlier this season seeking €325,000 and has sold for its asking price.