Work, rest and play at modern Rathfarnham cul de sac for €825k

Abbey Close is a small development of just five detached homes built to the rear of Loreto Terrace. The developer bought the entire row of houses, knocking down one to create access to this quiet cul de sac.

The infill scheme was almost completed when the economy crashed. The owners of number 4, who both work in the tech industry, bought in 2012 and finished out the property themselves.

What they purchased was a shell but they loved the fact that it was double-fronted and had an open-plan layout. All the back-end work had been done but they added flooring, bathrooms and a kitchen.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Open-plan layout

Sitting area with fireplace

Garden

Putting green

The house has a great sense of space throughout starting with a wide hall where the livingroom, a long rectangular space, is located off it to the left. This interconnects with the kitchen, an expansive room that extends the full width of the property and is L-shaped.

Painted a dark grey, a sitting area is set around a stone-fronted open fire, where double doors open out to an artificial grassed lawn and putting green. Underfoot is a Californian oak floor warmed by underfloor heating.

The kitchen area has a wide island where the family can entertain guests around the sizeable counter. It has a polished black granite top that matches the other worktops. An IPA beer keg, complete with tap, supplied by the Brew Crew, is a neat touch providing wet bar facilities at home – handy under the current restrictions – and the dining table readily converts to a pool table.

There is lots of storage throughout, starting in the hall which has a sports equipment cupboard.

Upstairs, the property’s four bedrooms are set around a large landing. The main is to the front and has a shower en suite. Up under the eaves is a large attic room serving as a very smart home office with super fast broadband thanks to Cat 6 cabling throughout the property.

One of the bedrooms

Bedroom

Bedroom

Attic

The house has a B3 Ber rating, good ceiling heights and extends to 181sq m (1,948 sq ft) excluding the attic which has a further 27sq m (294sq ft) of space.

The house is well located for a young family with a crèche, Loreto national school, Rathfarnham Educate Together primary school and Rathfarnham Castle park all within easy reach.

The owners love the area so much that they’re staying in the area but are moving on to a bigger self-build. The property is seeking €825,000 through agent Lisney.