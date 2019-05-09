Wicklow playhouse with a Russian twist for €2.285m

The story of how a development of 20 houses came to be known as Russian Village, in the small hamlet of Kilquade in Co Wicklow, dates all the way back to the city of Archangel in Russia at the turn of the last century.

The then 10-year-old Bayan Giltsoff and his family fled to Norway to escape the Bolsheviks, eventually moving to London where Giltsoff discovered his talent for converting farmhouses and old Tudor lodges.

Upon meeting his Irish wife Oonagh Keogh – the first woman member of the national stock exchange appointed in 1925 – they moved to Kilquade where they purchased a 30-acre farm.

Over the years, Giltsoff constructed in the region of 20 houses on the lands with a nod to his native Russian dachas – with exposed beams, shingle roofs and leaded windows.

Cam Lodge, built by Giltsoff, appears to have last sold in 2000, when it had an asking price of €650,000.

In 2006 it again appeared on the market, this time fully refurbished with a new pool house for the 12m heated pool – seeking €4.5 million but failed to sell.

Knight Frank is now listing this most unusual property, which extends to a very sizeable 580sq m (6,245sq ft) on 1 hectare (2.5 acres) with a €2.285 million asking price.

This spacious detached property with a southerly aspect in a private sylvan setting has six bedrooms in total – three to each side of the kitchen.

It is the main bedroom which is most striking, as it has two balconies – one for morning coffees, and the second for sundowners overlooking the meticulous gardens. The en suite is not dissimilar to a five star hotel suite, with a jacuzzi large enough to keep four children entertained and the exposed Douglas fir beams – which are a popular theme throughout – add much interest.

The current owners – a UK-based family – have used the house as a holiday home, an unusual choice given its location which is mostly residential, but the on-site sports facilities have provided the ultimate family getaway.

Lying adjacent to the main house is a pool house complete with a sauna, shower, kitchenette and 12m heated pool. There is also a hard-surfaced tennis court.

The gardens are magical, and while requiring much maintenance due to their size and abundance of plants, they are one of the real selling points of this property located a mile from the N11, and just up the road from the National Garden Exhibition Centre at Kilquade Arboretum.

It is perhaps the drawing room that buyers will fall for though; the exposed wooden beams rise to a dramatic height against the backdrop of a large stove set in a stone hearth.

At the far side of the Clive Christian mint green kitchen lies what amounts to a further house in itself. There are two to three bedrooms – one used as a study – and a cosy living room. This could be used as a guest wing, or a space for an au pair or older family members.

Given the size of the property and its facilities, Cam Lodge could work well as a short term rental, especially to the small private wedding market. However, it will more than likely be purchased as a family home